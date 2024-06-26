At A Glance | July 2024 Community Calendar

July is one of — if not the most — busiest month on the Plateau, with the Fourth of July Parade, the King County Fair (pictured here with the Canine Stars act), the Scottish Highland Games, and so much more. Photos by Ray Miller-Still, Vic Wright, and Josh Solorzano

July is one of — if not the most — busiest month on the Plateau, with the Fourth of July Parade, the King County Fair (pictured here with the Canine Stars act), the Scottish Highland Games, and so much more.

The monthly At A Glance community calendar is published once a month in the last edition of the month. To submit event items for the calendar, email raymond.still@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald.

KING COUNTY AND ROTARY FAIRS

King County Fair: The ever-popular King County Fair is back in town, promising four days of amazing entertainment from rodeos, live music, carnival rides, and so, so much more. The event starts on July 11 with a noon kickoff with King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn presenting the Critter Crown Award and two Enumclaw Future Farmers of America students addressing the importance of agriculture on the Main Stage, followed by several bands like Dance It Up and Sammy Steele & The Spades. The fair continues through July 14. Tickets are $5 for kids 13 and under and $10 for general admission, but discounts are available for purchasing 4-day passes. For more ticket, parking, and event information, head to enumclawexpo.com/p/king-county-fair.

Rotary Street Fair: The Enumclaw Rotary’s annual Street Fair is scheduled for July 26 and 27, closing down Cole Street for vendors and entertainers.

SUMMER CONCERTS AND KIDS EVENTS

Concerts in the Park: The city of Enumclaw has expanded its annual Concerts in the Park events, bringing in food trucks live musicians like Grit City Band, Five Mile Drive, and Amelia Day and the Cloves to Rotary Park, Garret Park, and Holdener Park (Sun Top Farms) every Thursday between July 18 and Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. For a full schedule, head to facebook.com/EnumclawParks.

Tunes by the Trail: There is an array of kids activities and free concerts in Buckley every Thursday from July 11 to Aug 22. Programs for kids start at 11 a.m. at the Buckley Youth Center lawn; acts include Reptile Isle, the Big Bubble Show, and The Rad Scientist. Then at 6 p.m., there are free concerts on the lawn, featuring Sh80’s, Raucous, and Jokers Run. For a full schedule, head to facebook.com/BUCKLEYYAC.

Hiking Camp: The city of Enumclaw and Conservation Northwest is hosting a three-hike program for kids from 6th to 8th grade. July 16 will be at Suntop (2.5 miles, 450 feet elevation), July 16 at the Greenwater Lake trail (4.5 miles, 800 feet elevation) July 23 at Kelly Butte (3.5 miles, 1,100 feet elevation). Each hike is $35; drop off site is at the VFW Hall. Register at 360-825-3594.

MARKETS & SHOWS

Buckley Hometown Market: The Buckley Downtown Association hosts a Hometown Market third Saturday from 4 – 8 p.m., at the Main Street Loop. The next events are July 20 and Sept. 21.

Enumclaw Farmer’s Market: The Enumclaw Plateau Farmer’s Market is still going strong every Thursday from 3 – 7 p.m. on First Street. Check enumclawplateaufarmersmarket.org for weekly vendor information.

Cruise Enumclaw: Cruise Enumclaw continues every first Friday of the month from now through September, starting at 6 p.m.

Cruise Buckley: Want more classic cars? Then make sure to attend Cruise Buckley, continues every third Saturday from through September, from 6 to 9 p.m.

SINGLE EVENTS

July 4

Independence Day Parade: Enumclaw’s Cole Street will be closed on July 4th for the local Chamber of Commerce’s annual Independence Day Parade. The parade begins at noon. It’s advised to generally avoid driving around downtown at this time and to use detours.

July 10

Movie in the Park: Black Diamond’s Ten Trails neighborhood will be hosting a viewing of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” on July 10. The movie starts at 8 p.m., but you can arrive as soon as 5 p.m. to grab dinner or treats from various food vendors. This is a free event, but you have to bring your own chair or blanket.

July 20

BBQ & Brewfest: Black Diamond’s Ten Trail’s neighborhood is hosting a Pacific Northwest BBQ Association BBQ & Brewfest on July 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and bouncy houses, along with a PNWBA BBQ pitmaster competition. Performing live is Kaitie Wade, starting at 12:30 p.m., and Sammy Steele starting at 2 p.m.

July 26

Scottish Highland Games: Celebrate Scottish history and customs at the 77th annual Scottish Highland Games at Enumclaw Expo Center on July 26, 27, and 28. Kickoff is Friday at 5 p.m. with piping competitions, sing-alongs, and the Rising of the Clans and Flaming Saltaire tradition. Saturday sees the games begin at 8 a.m., plus all sorts of entertainment throughout the day. The event ends Sunday with more competitions and even a church service. Tickets are between $10 to $35; buy them at sshga.org.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalists on every first Wednesday of each month at Cole Street Brewery (1627 Cole Street, Enumclaw) from 5 to 6 p.m. This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with me and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.

Cancer Support Group: The Plateau Prostate Cancer Support Group, which is open to everyone diagnosed with any cancer and their loved ones, is meeting at the Enumclaw airport every second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Plateau Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers are inviting new members to come join the fun. The group currently meets every Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Classes are at the Danish Hall, 1708 Porter St.,Enumclaw. Cost is $5 per person and no partner is required. Dances are taught at each class and range from easy to moderate. All are welcome from beginners to experienced dancers. Because dancing involves close personal contact, up-to-date COVID vaccines are required. Currently, masking is encouraged but not required. For more information call 360-825-6572 and find us on meetup.com.