Looking to beat the heat while exploring nature? Visit these local parks

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If you’re looking to beat the heat, the Green River may be a good place to cool off as it flows through Flaming Geyser State Park. File photo by Kevin Hanson

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Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, additional information about Federation Forest State Park has been made available online-only.

The Plateau is a gateway to one of the nation’s most famous landmarks – Mount Rainier.

But visitors should know that changes have come to visiting the mountain during the peak summer months, and that if you don’t want to drive that far, there are numerous county and state parks all around Enumclaw to visit.

Don’t forget to get a $30 annual pass for state parks, or pay the $10 one-pay fee.

Here’s some information about what’s most popular.

MOUNT RAINIER RESERVATIONS

In order to visit Mount Rainier’s Paradise and Sunrise parks between late May and early September, you’re going to need a new timed entry reservation – at least if you want to visit between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This pilot program, which started this year, came about because visitation has increased to more than 1.6 million people; 70% of them come between July and September, and most flock to the Sunrise and Paradise areas. This has led to hour-long-plus waits to enter the park.

The park hopes that staggering when visitors come to the park will spread out the crowds and provide a better experience.

Reservations costs $2 per vehicle, and includes a two-hour entry window, just in case you get stuck in traffic. Plus, there is no exit requirement, so you can spend as long as you like at the park. Here are the two ways you can reserve a time slot:

The first way is to reserve ahead of time by going to nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/fees.htm. For the summer of 2024, all dates for reservations until Sept. 3, when you no longer need a reservation, are available. However, in future years, early summer reservations and late summer reservations may become available at different times.

But for those of you who go, “Oh look! The mountain is out,” next-day reservations will be made available at 7 p.m. every night.

Entrance passes are still required to enter the park, regardless of the day or time or if you have a reservation.

If you’re lodging or camping at Mount Rainier, you do not need a time entry reservation, and you can enter the park at any time after 1 p.m. on the first day of your reservation. Other permit holders (special use, research, and commercial use permits) also do not need to reserve an entry time.

You also do not need to make a reservation to visit the east side of the park, the Ohanapecosh, Tipsee Lake, Carbon River, and Mowich Lake areas.

NOLTE STATE PARK

Located just northeast of Enumclaw, Nolte State Park” is a charming, laid-back day use park on Deep Lake near the Green River Gorge,” the Washington State Parks department writes.

The park is dog-friendly (if they’re on a leash), and there is a mile-long trail that wraps around the lake.

Biking, non-motorized boating, and fishing are also allowed, and there is a playground for kids.

Finally, there are restrooms, driving water, and grilling stations.

For more information, head to parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/nolte-state-park.

KANASKAT-PALMER STATE PARK

Just down the road from Nolte is Kanaskat-Palmer State Park, which is located on the Green River.

Again, dogs are allowed on-leash.

Activities include beach exploration along the river, fishing, hiking, and both summer and winter camping with partial hookups. Yurts are also available.

Kayaking and rafting on the Green River is for experts only (it’s rated Class II – IV, depending on the area); there is no boat launch.

For more information, head to parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/kanaskat-palmer-state-park.

FLAMING GEYSER STATE PARK

Northwest of Enumclaw and just south of Black Diamond is Flaming Geyser State Park, “suburban jewel known for its radio-controlled aircraft flying activities offers wooded hiking and horse trails, expansive fields for play and places to view the fall salmon runs,” according to the Washington State Parks website.

As always, this is an on-lead dog friendly park. Horses are allowed as well, and there is a mile-long horse trail.

You can fish here, but a recreational license is necessary.

You can also kayak, swim, play at the playgrounds or at the volleyball courts, and hike the four-mile trail and see the “flaming geyser”, which no longer flames, but you can certainly smell the sulfur.

For more information, head to parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/flaming-geyser-state-park.

FEDERATION FOREST STATE PARK

To the east of Enumclaw, right at Greenwater, is the Federation Forest State Park, which features “hundreds of acres of old-growth trees and kid-friendly hiking trails,” State Parks writes.

You should know this at this point – dogs are allowed on-leash.

You can hike (there’s 12 miles of trails in total), bike, and fish, and there’s an interpretive visitor center to visit (open June through August on Friday through Sunday, and April, May, September, and October just on the weekend, barring poor weather). There are also fire pits and reservable picnic shelters.

For more information, head to parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/federation-forest-state-park