Briefly | Oct. 9

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SENTENCING UPDATE: Carbonado resident Daniel Ray Evans pleaded guilty on May 17 to three counts of first degree animal cruelty and one count of second degree malicious mischief after stabbing and killing several of his family’s dogs in September 2022. He was sentenced to 60 days incarcerated with time served, and $6,000 in restitution.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Joseph Hefner, accused of first degree child rape, has been rescheduled from Sept. 30 to Dec. 2.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Buckley resident Laurence Rawdon, accused of child rape, has been rescheduled from Oct. 17 to Dec. 3.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Andrew Baim, accused of murdering Ravensdale resident Nick Valison, has been rescheduled from Oct. 21 to January 6, 2025.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of University Place resident Duane Moore, accused of murdering a Bonney Lake woman, has been rescheduled from Oct. 15 to Dec. 3.