At A Glance | December 2024

Enumclaw lights up in December with parades, bar crawls, the Plateau Kids Network toy drive, and the Enumclaw Fire Department Santa run. Here are some photos from last years’ events. Photos by Ray Miller-Still

Enumclaw lights up in December with parades, bar crawls, the Plateau Kids Network toy drive, and the Enumclaw Fire Department Santa run. Here are some photos from last years’ events.

The At A Glance community calendar is published in the last edition of every month. To submit an event for the calendar, email raymond.still@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald.

TREE LIGHTINGS

The holiday season is here, and the Plateau kicks it off with two tree lightings.

Enumclaw’s tree lighting is Nov. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and other holiday treats, but this is also an opportunity to begin donating (new and unwrapped) toys and food to Plateau Kids Network’s Holiday Helping Hands program, which helps bring the holidays to hundreds of families on the Plateau.

Buckley’s tree lighting is Nov. 30. There, kids have an opportunity to write and decorate a letter to Santa (2 to 4 p.m.), can meet the jolly old elf and roast s’mores (3 to 6 p.m.) while shoppers can get holiday gifts at a holiday market inside Brix on Main (2 to 6 p.m.). The tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

HELPING HANDS TOY DRIVE

The Plateau Kids Network’s Helping Hands toy and food drive is happening now through Dec. 9 to help hundreds of local kids celebrate the holidays. You can drop off your donations at the Enumclaw Fire Department, Fugate Ford, Grocery Outlet, and Works Sports & Outdoors, or numerous other local businesses. For more information on what to donate, head to plateaukidsnetwork.com/holidayhelpinghands. Hint: no Hot Wheels cars/toy vehicles, dolls/Barbies, Nerf guns, or bicycles.

SNOW ON COLE

The Enumclaw Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the weekly snowfall event this year. Starting on Nov. 29, after the city of Enumclaw’s tree lighting, snow is expected to start falling on Cole Street at 5 p.m. Snow is also planned to fall every Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., until Dec. 21. The event is weather-dependent.

SANTA RUN

The Enumclaw Fire Department’s annual neighborhood Santa Run is Dec. 2 – 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. every evening. Santa Run is the key intake of toy and food donations for Holiday Helping Hands, which helps hundreds of kids experience a wonderful holiday season every year — so bring out new, unwrapped gifts and food donations when Santa passes by. You can see Santa’s route at enumclawfire.org/santa-run, or go to page 10.

SINGLE EVENTS

Dec. 1

Free concert: The Gateway Concert Band is putting on a free concert on Dec. 1, starting at 2 p.m. in the Enumclaw High School auditorium. While the event is free, donations are encouraged. This year’s theme is “Holiday Joy”.

Dec. 2

Another free concert: If you missed the previous concert, The Gateway Concert Band is putting on a second on Dec. 2, starting at 7:15 p.m. in the Enumclaw High School auditorium. Remember — bring donations.

Dec. 6

Night Market: Enumclaw Parks and Rec is hosting a Holiday Night Market on Dec. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., to support local businesses, vendors, and crafters. The market will be located at the white tent on the corner of Cole Street and Stevenson Avenue.

Dec. 7

Santa Parade: Enumclaw’s Chamber of Commerce’s annual Santa Parade is Dec. 7, and starts at 6 p.m. Make sure you get a spot early — Cole Street gets crowded quickly!

Hometown Holiday: Ten Trails in Black Diamond is hosting a Hometown Holiday on Dec. 7 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides with live music and reindeer. Santa arrives at 5 p.m., and the tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Mean Christmas Crawl: NW Magical Events is hosting its annual One Mean Christmas bar crawl on Dec. 14, starting at 3 p.m. Bring your ugliest sweater and join the scavenger hunt as you sample local libations. To buy tickets go to nwmagicalevents.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalists on every first Wednesday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fill’s Growlers (check the back room). This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers have resumed Monday night classes and are welcoming new members. Classes are from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Danish Hall (1708 Porter St. Enumclaw). Cost is $5 per person and a partner is not required. Dances are taught according to the skill level of those attending, so beginners are always welcome! Scottish Country Dancing is a centuries-old tradition reflecting the music and culture of Scotland. It’s great exercise and a lot of fun! Come see what we do. For more information call 360-825-6572 or go to plateauscottishcountrydancers.org.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with him and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.

Cancer Support Group: The Plateau Prostate Cancer Support Group, which is open to everyone diagnosed with any cancer and their loved ones, is meeting at the Enumclaw airport every second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.