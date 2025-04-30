At A Glace | May 2024

The Plateau’s big May events are Maris Farms’ Baby Animals and Blooms event, which this year is weekends through May 11, and the annual Memorial Day service in Enumclaw on May 25. Here are some photos from last years’ events. Photos by Ray Miller-Still

The Plateau’s big May events are Maris Farms’ Baby Animals and Blooms event, which this year is weekends through May 11, and the annual Memorial Day service in Enumclaw on May 25. Here are some photos from last years’ events.

The At A Glance community calendar is published in the last edition of every month. To submit an event for the calendar, email raymond.still@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AND CONCERT

The Enumclaw VFW Post 1949 and the city of Enumclaw is hosting its annual Memorial Day services on May 25 and 26.

On May 25, gather at Veterans Park at 2 p.m. for a service starting at 2 p.m. The Gateway Concert Band and the Allegro Women’s Ensemble will be performing, and there will be speeches given by Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Enumclaw’s Post 1949 Junior Vice Commander Angelo Del Vecchio, a reading of the names and laying of the wreaths, and a rifle salute.

Services continue on May 26 at the Evergreen Cemetery starting at 9 a.m.

SINGLE EVENTS

May 2 – 11

Baby Animals and Blooms: You can still attend Maris Farms’ annual Baby Animals and Blooms festival ron weekends through May 11. Beyond being able to pet cute critters and walk through the fields of hundreds of tulips, this year’s event features themed days where families are encouraged to dress up as pirates, princesses, superheroes, and more. There will also be a dog adoption event on May 4. For more information, go to marisfarms.com/tickets/baby-animals-and-blooms-days.

May 2

“Ultimate Car Show”: If you’d like a preview of the Cruise on Cole season, head to White River Assisted Living in Enumclaw on May 2, 2 to 4 p.m., for a car show in the parking lot. There will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, music, and “the coolest of cars.”

May 3

Danish plant Sale: The Enumclaw Danish Sisterhood is hosting its annual plant sale on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Not only can you buy locally-grown plants, but you can also attend an aebleskiver brunch and peruse a bake sale inside the Danish Hall. Proceeds will be used to get wifi. Bring back your half-pint canning jars for credit against your homemade jam purchases. For questions call Carol Lingner at 253-263-6910.

Library plant sale: The Friends of the Black Diamond Library is also hosting a plant sale on May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ten Trail’s neighborhood Welcome Center.

May 4

Star Wars Marathon: The Chalet Theater is open on May 4 (“May the Fourth be with you”) for a free Star Wars original trilogy marathon starting at 5:30 p.m. with Episode IV (Episode V starts at 7:15 p.m., and Episode VI at 10 p.m.) There will also be pizza and games in addition to the classic films.

May 10

Mother’s Day market: The Ten Trail’s neighborhood in Black Diamond is hosting a Mother’s Day pop-up market on May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ten Trails Welcome Center. There will be more than 20 local vendors, food trucks, and a mimosa bar.

Garden Club plant sale: The Enumclaw Garden Club is hosting its annual plant sale on May 10 at the corner of Cole Street and Initial Avenue from 9 to 2 p.m.

May 17

Comedy for Vets: The Chalet is hosting Stand-Up for Veterans on May 17, organized by Everyone for Veterans. The event is described as an “exciting benefit show will have you laughing out loud while making a meaningful impact in the lives of our nation’s heroes.” There will also be a silent auction at the event to support the nonprofit. General admission is $25; tickets can be bought at classy.org/event/stand-up-for-veterans/e657401.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalist on every first Wednesday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fill’s Growlers (check the back room). This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers have resumed Monday night classes and are welcoming new members. Classes are from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Danish Hall (1708 Porter St. Enumclaw). Cost is $5 per person and a partner is not required. Dances are taught according to the skill level of those attending, so beginners are always welcome! Scottish Country Dancing is a centuries-old tradition reflecting the music and culture of Scotland. It’s great exercise and a lot of fun! Come see what we do. For more information call 360-825-6572 or go to plateauscottishcountrydancers.org.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with him and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.

TOPS Club meetings: The local Take Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) club meets every Thursday morning (8:30 – 9:30 a.m. weigh in, 10 – 11 a.m. meeting) at the Enumclaw Presbyterian Church and Wednesday evening (4 – 5 p.m. weigh in, 5 to 6 p.m. meeting) at the Enumclaw Senior Center Evergreen Room. For more information, contact Tricia at 253-334-4600 or Cheri at 360-825-3286.