Here are the Hornets netting all-league honors
Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Spring athletes from both Enumclaw High and White River were well represented when North Puget Sound League 3A coaches tabbed their all-league teams.
Here’s a rundown of postseason honors earned by the Plateau’s spring performers.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Enumclaw: Senna Burt, sophomore, high jump, first team; Lillian Haas, junior, 800 meters, second team.
White River: Vivian Kingston, senior, 400 meters, first team, and 800 meters first team, junior, 100-meter hurdles, first team; Paeton Poelman, sophomore, 1,600 meters, second team, and 3,200 meters, second team.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Enumclaw: Cole Olson, junior, 200 meters, first team, and 100 meters, second team; Elliott Cheney, sophomore, 3,200 meters, first team; Ellis Behrens, junior, 3,200 meters, second team; Amos Hall, senior, 110-meter hurdles, second team; Marcell Lensegrav-Obot, senior, triple jump, second team.
Inclusive Division: Mathew Chamberlin/Caleb Swanson, Enumclaw High School, unified shot put.
White River: Michael Marlow, senior, 400 meters, first team, and 800 meters, first team; Dainton Neff, senior, shot put, first team, discus, first team, and javelin, second team; Cannon Ross, junior, 800 meters, second team.
BOYS SOCCER
White River: Max Argo, sophomore, midfield, first team; Lane Beus, senior, forward, second team; Evan Weisheyer, senior, defender, second team; Waylon Sinkovic, freshman, goalkeeper, second team.
Enumclaw: Landon Breidenbach, senior, forward, first team; Nery Ruiz, sophomore, forward, second team.
GIRLS TENNIS
White River: Cydnee Chapin, sophomore, singles, first team.
Enumclaw: Haley Dumontet, junior, and Audrey Firnkoess, junior, doubles, first team.
BASEBALL
Enumclaw: Cooper Markham, senior, first team; Graham Wagner, junior, second team.
White River: Kolton Jensen, sophomore, first team; Landon Hill, senior, second team.
FASTPITCH SOFTBALL
Enumclaw: Quinn Haney, Coach of the Year; Alyssa Harris, senior, Pitcher of the Year; Ava Lim, junior, infield, first team; Nadia Flaherty, senior, outfield, first team; Alyssa Neal, senior, outfield, first team; Kylar Navarro, senior, infield, second team.
White River: Elliotte Kajita, senior, infield, first team; Kennedy Selander, senior, infield, first team; McKenna Charlton, sophomore, infield, second team.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Enumclaw: Scott Usborne, Coach of the Year; Jay Massey, senior, first team; Jae Martinez, sophomore, second team; Lily Pedersen, junior, second team; Audrie Roddy, sophomore, honorable mention.
BOYS LACROSSE
Enumclaw: Kolby Richardson, senior, second team.