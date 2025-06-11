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Here are the Hornets netting all-league honors

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Kevin Hanson

Cydnee Chapin, White River, first team all-league, tennis (singles). Photo by Kevin Hanson
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Cydnee Chapin, White River, first team all-league, tennis (singles). Photo by Kevin Hanson
Cydnee Chapin, White River, first team all-league, tennis (singles). Photo by Kevin Hanson
Photo by Kevin Hanson Elliott Cheney, Enumclaw, first team, all-league, track (3,200 meters).
Photo by Kevin Hanson Alyssa Harris, Enumclaw, NPSL 3A Pitcher of the Year, fastpitch softball.
Photo by Kevin Hanson Kennedy Selander, White River, first team, all-league, fastpitch softball (infielder).

Spring athletes from both Enumclaw High and White River were well represented when North Puget Sound League 3A coaches tabbed their all-league teams.

Here’s a rundown of postseason honors earned by the Plateau’s spring performers.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Enumclaw: Senna Burt, sophomore, high jump, first team; Lillian Haas, junior, 800 meters, second team.

White River: Vivian Kingston, senior, 400 meters, first team, and 800 meters first team, junior, 100-meter hurdles, first team; Paeton Poelman, sophomore, 1,600 meters, second team, and 3,200 meters, second team.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Enumclaw: Cole Olson, junior, 200 meters, first team, and 100 meters, second team; Elliott Cheney, sophomore, 3,200 meters, first team; Ellis Behrens, junior, 3,200 meters, second team; Amos Hall, senior, 110-meter hurdles, second team; Marcell Lensegrav-Obot, senior, triple jump, second team.

Inclusive Division: Mathew Chamberlin/Caleb Swanson, Enumclaw High School, unified shot put.

White River: Michael Marlow, senior, 400 meters, first team, and 800 meters, first team; Dainton Neff, senior, shot put, first team, discus, first team, and javelin, second team; Cannon Ross, junior, 800 meters, second team.

BOYS SOCCER

White River: Max Argo, sophomore, midfield, first team; Lane Beus, senior, forward, second team; Evan Weisheyer, senior, defender, second team; Waylon Sinkovic, freshman, goalkeeper, second team.

Enumclaw: Landon Breidenbach, senior, forward, first team; Nery Ruiz, sophomore, forward, second team.

GIRLS TENNIS

White River: Cydnee Chapin, sophomore, singles, first team.

Enumclaw: Haley Dumontet, junior, and Audrey Firnkoess, junior, doubles, first team.

BASEBALL

Enumclaw: Cooper Markham, senior, first team; Graham Wagner, junior, second team.

White River: Kolton Jensen, sophomore, first team; Landon Hill, senior, second team.

FASTPITCH SOFTBALL

Enumclaw: Quinn Haney, Coach of the Year; Alyssa Harris, senior, Pitcher of the Year; Ava Lim, junior, infield, first team; Nadia Flaherty, senior, outfield, first team; Alyssa Neal, senior, outfield, first team; Kylar Navarro, senior, infield, second team.

White River: Elliotte Kajita, senior, infield, first team; Kennedy Selander, senior, infield, first team; McKenna Charlton, sophomore, infield, second team.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Enumclaw: Scott Usborne, Coach of the Year; Jay Massey, senior, first team; Jae Martinez, sophomore, second team; Lily Pedersen, junior, second team; Audrie Roddy, sophomore, honorable mention.

BOYS LACROSSE

Enumclaw: Kolby Richardson, senior, second team.

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