Clinkingbeard saws through competition for 11th win

Sometimes the Log Show is a family affair. Pictured here are brothers Ryker and Ryder Popke wishing each other luck before the choker setting event.

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Billy Clinkingbeard took his 11th All Around Logger win this year. With him is his wife Baratyah and children Liam and Mia.

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There’s no protection from the sun down there in the pits. Thankfully, Log Show clown Timbrr, occasionally breaks out the fire hose to cool down the audience.

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Mike Truong, who tied for third at the log show, attempting one of the obstacle events. Photo by Ashley Britschgi / www.ashleyb.johnlscott.com

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The 51st annual Log Show, Buckley’s biggest event of the year, did not disappoint — the stands were crowded to the brim with fans to watch local loggers show off their speed, strength, and fortitude as they competed in 19 grueling events on two hot days. Pictured single bucking with Jeff Fetter is Jalen Johansen, who placed second this year. Photo by Ashley Britschgi / www.ashleyb.johnlscott.com

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The 51st annual Log Show, Buckley’s biggest event of the year, did not disappoint — the stands were crowded to the brim with fans to watch local loggers show off their speed, strength, and fortitude as they competed in 19 grueling events on two hot days. Pictured single bucking with Jeff Fetter is Jalen Johansen, who placed second this year. Also pictured is Devon Barker during the obstacle choker setting event.

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After a long two days of climbing, chopping, and chainsawing, Carbonado resident Billy Clinkingbeard secured his 11th All-Around Logger honors at the 51st annual Buckley Log Show.

Clinkingbeard led the pack of more than 70 total competitors with 59 points. This year, he dominated in Speed Climbing, Tree Topping, and Wrapper Toss events, and barely squeezed by in the Obstacle Bucking, Choker Setting, and Standing Block Chop events.

He also placed in the Obstacle Pole Bucking, Obstacle Choker Setting, and Log Rolling competitions.

Giving Clinkingbeard a run for his money with 40 points was Jalen Johansen, who took first in the Single Bucking, Hot Saw Unlimited (with Mike Truong), Double Bucking (again with Truong), and the Ma & Pa Bucking (with Sarah Johansen) events, and placed in the Speed Climbing, Horizontal Block Chop, Tree Topping, Standing Block Chop, and Splicing competitions.

Finally, honored this year for their long-standing work in the logging industry as the 2025 Bull of the Woods was John Holm.

All participants competed on Saturday, but only the top six in each event went on to face off on Sunday. Scores in each individual event are a combination of both days.

Here are the adult’s Log Show results; read on to learn who placed what in the Kids Log Show on June 21.

SPEED CLIMBING

1) Billy Clinkingbeard, 43.60 seconds

2) Tyson Hanson, 47.71

3) Jalen Johansen 52.37

OBSTACLE BUCKING

1) Billy Clinkingbeard 29.22 seconds

2) Justin Maki 30.26

3) Camden Hoover 30.46

HORIZONTAL BLOCK CHOP

1) Dan Huizenga 53.73 seconds

2) Jalen Johansen 1:03.97 minutes

3) Dustin Clarke 1:05.07

CHOKER SETTING

1) Billy Clinkingbeard 31.82 seconds

2) Chris Slyter 33.51

3) Tyson Hanson 37.81

AX THROW

1) Ryan Froke 26 points

2) Dan Huizenga 26

3) Mike Nicholas 26

HOT SAW LIMITED

1) Josh Bitzer 15.28 seconds

2) Andy Hodder 15.44

3) Jeff Fetter 15.79

SINGLE BUCKING

1) Jalen Johansen 44.62

2) Dan Huizenga 47.49

Josh Bitzer 47.90

TREE TOPPING

1) Billy Clinkingbeard 2:58.25 minutes

2) Tyson Hanson 3:52.97

3) Jalen Johansen 4:38.45

MODIFIED HOT SAW

1) Mike Truong 10.35 seconds

2) Andy Hodder 11.03

Harold Lewis 12.66

DOUBLE ENDER HOT SAW

1) Dan Huizenga, Andy Rolston 9.78 seconds

2) Dustin Clarke, Mike Truong 9.78

Kenny Loye, Jeff Fetter 10.62

HOT SAW UNLIMITED

1) Jalen Johansen, Mike Truong 2.12 seconds

2) Dustin Clarke, Denton Clarke 3.07

Josh Bitzer, Eli Bekkevar 4.01

STANDING BLOCK CHOP

1) Billy Clinkingbeard 42.82 seconds

2) Chris Slyter 43.32

Jalen Johansen 46.91

OBSTACLE POLE BUCKING

1) Jase Sellers 23.93 seconds

2) Billy Clinkingbeard 25.80

3) Chris Slyter 26.09

DOUBLE BUCKING

1) Mike Truong Jalen Johansen 22.50 seconds

2) Dustin Clarke, Danny Clarke 26.06

3) Andy Rolston, Dan Huizenga 26.16

SPLICING

1) Jeff Fetter, Arthur Fetter 4:47.64 minutes

2) Jalen Johansen, Mike Truong 5:06.46

3) Denton Clarke, Dustin Clarke 5:18.26

MA & PA BUCKING

1) Jalen Johansen, Sarah Johansen 22.07 seconds

2) Andy Rolston, Kenna Fetter 24.62

3) Dan Huizenga, Nicole Huizenga 25.00

BEST LOAD OF LOGS

1) #12 S&W Logging Driver: Brian VanHoof/Loader: Austin Slyter

2) #14 Craig Wheeler Trucking – Driver: Ditcher Loader: Austin Slyter

3) #5 Dickinson Trucking Driver: John Dickinson Loader: Derek Slyter

WRAPPER TOSS (Sunday)

1) Billy Clinkingbeard 54.19

2) Arthur Fetter 59.47

3) Jeff Fetter 59.89

OBSTACLE CHOKER SETTING (Sunday)

1) Chris Slyter 29.21

3) Jase Seller 37.47

3) Billy Clinkingbeard 1:12.91

LOG ROLLING (Sunday)

1) Devin Barker

2) Billy Clinkingbeard

3) Justin Maki

CREW TEAM RELAY

S&W Logging – 1:35.64

Choker Setter: Parker Antone

Standing Block Chopper: Chris Slyter

Ax Thrower: Justin Maki

Double Buckers: Jordan Parke & Dan Huizenga

Power Saw Bucker: Billy Clinkingbeard

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Camden Hoover

MOST EFFORT AWARD

Jordan Parke