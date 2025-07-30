At A Glance Community Calendar | August 2025

Get your tickets for the annual Enumclaw Expo Center Pro Rodeo at www.enumclawexpo.com/p/events/pro-rodeo . Photo by Vic Wright

Here are some photos from last year’s Enumclaw Expo Pro Rodeo and Maris Farms’ annual Sunflower Days. However, please note that this year’s Sunflower Days events is in September.

The monthly At A Glance community calendar is published once a month in the last edition of the month. To submit event items for the calendar, email raymond.still@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald.

ENUMCLAW PRO RODEO

Easily one of Enumclaw’s biggest events in August, the Pro Rodeo fills up the local Expo Center’s bleachers every year.

This year’s rodeo is Aug. 22 – 24, featuring among the athletes three live performers: Kage Dallas on Friday, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and Joel Gibson Jr. from 9 to 11:30 p.m.; and Cody Bartells on Saturday, 4 to 6:30 p.m. and 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Gates to the rodeo on Friday and Saturday open at 4 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7.

The gates for Sunday open at 11 a.m. and rodeo events at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for youth from ages 6 – 12; and $20 for military, vets, and seniors. Tickets are for specific days to the rodeo — head to rodeoticket.com/rodeos/enumclaw-pro-rodeo/2024/tickets to purchase.

REHOME YOUR GNOME

The Enumclaw Danish Sisterhood is collecting gnomes of every size and shape, store-bought or homemade through August to place on the Maple Valley Gnome Trail.

All you have to do is drop your gnome off at the Danish Hall (1708 Porter St.). The Sisterhood will then paint the gnomes before rehoming them on the trail.

SUMMER CONCERTS, FAMILY EVENTS

Concerts in the Park: The city of Enumclaw continues its annual Concerts in the Park events, with all events starting at 6 p.m. On Aug. 7, Slim Wizzy will be at Rotary Park; on Aug. 14, the Grit City Band will be at Holdner Park; The Mistaken will be at Holdner on Aug. 21; and the Sam Phillips Project, again at Holdener, on Aug. 28.. For more information, go to facebook.com/EnumclawParks.

Tunes by the Trail: There is still an array of kids activities and free concerts in Buckley every Thursday through August. Programs for kids start at 11 a.m. at the Buckley Youth Center lawn, and concerts at 6:30 p.m. Upcoming acts include Zany Comedy Show with Alex Zerbe, followed by Elvis impersonator Steve Sogura on Aug. 7; Magician Jeff Evans andRolling Stones tribute band Gimme Shelter on Aug. 14; and Eric Ode, a local singer/songwriter, and country musician Marlin James on Aug. 21. For a full schedule, head to facebook.com/BUCKLEYYAC.

MARKETS & CRUISES

Enumclaw Farmer’s Market: The Enumclaw Plateau Farmer’s Market is still going strong every Thursday from 3 – 7 p.m. on First Street. Check enumclawplateaufarmersmarket.org for weekly vendor information.

Buckley Hometown Market: The Buckley Downtown Association hosts a Hometown Market third Saturday from 4 – 8 p.m., at the Main Street Loop. The next events are Aug. 6, 13, and 20.

Cruise Enumclaw: Cruise Enumclaw continues every first Friday of the month from now through September, starting at 6 p.m.

Cruise Buckley: Want more classic cars? Then make sure to attend Cruise Buckley, continues every third Saturday from through September, from 6 to 9 p.m.

CIVICS LESSONS

The Enumclaw library is hosting five civil education classes, all on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 5. is local civics. Aug. 12, state civics. Aug. 13, how to combat misinformation. Aug. 19, federal civics. Finally, on Aug. 26, a civics trivia and games session.

SINGLE EVENTS

Aug. 5

National Night Out: The city of Buckley, with the local police and fire departments, is hosting its annual National Night Out event on Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a free barbecue, numerous kid and family activities, chances to meet local first responders, and more.

Aug. 8

Superhero Bash market: The Ten Trails neighborhood is hosting a summer superhero bash on Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sport your favorite superhero attire and check out the food trucks, bounce houses, live music, games and more.

Aug. 9

Boozy BINGO Brunch: The Enumclaw Chamber of Commerce is hosting a brunch BINGO event on Aug. 9, starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets cost $249 for a table of six people, and comes with 24 BINGO cards, daubers, a bottle of Prosecco, orange juice, and a breakfast charcuterie from Bordeaux Wine Bar and muffins from The Kettle. This is a 21+ event; buy tickets at enumclawchamber.com. No tickets will be sold at the event.

Aug. 11

Gateway performance: The Gateway Concert Band presents “Summer Sprites” a summer concert performed at Rotary Centennial park on Monday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. The event is free, though a $10 donation is appreciated. For more information, go to gatewayconcertband.org. Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.

Aug. 14

EHS Reunion: An over 50 Year All Class reunion is scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 14 in the Enumclaw High Commons, starting at 11 a.m. There will be a potluck.

The Class of 1975 will be honored and any student attending or graduating from EHS from 1975 BACK is invited.

This Over 50 Year Reunion and luncheon has been recurring for over 35 years and 140-190 have attended each year. A person from the Class of 1944 comes each year and is now 98.

Aug. 22

Under the sea: The Ten Trails neighborhood is hosting an “Under the Sea” market from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, live music, a beer garden, games and more.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalist on every first Wednesday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Dusty Shelf (this is a new location). This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers have resumed Monday night classes and are welcoming new members. Classes are from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Danish Hall (1708 Porter St. Enumclaw). Cost is $5 per person and a partner is not required. Dances are taught according to the skill level of those attending, so beginners are always welcome! Scottish Country Dancing is a centuries-old tradition reflecting the music and culture of Scotland. It’s great exercise and a lot of fun! Come see what we do. For more information call 360-825-6572 or go to plateauscottishcountrydancers.org.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with him and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.

TOPS Club meetings: The local Take Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) club meets every Thursday morning (8:30 – 9:30 a.m. weigh in, 10 – 11 a.m. meeting) at the Enumclaw Presbyterian Church and Wednesday evening (4 – 5 p.m. weigh in, 5 to 6 p.m. meeting) at the Enumclaw Senior Center Evergreen Room. For more information, contact Tricia at 253-334-4600 or Cheri at 360-825-3286.

Pickleball: The Senior Center Pickleball Club meets every Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. at McFarland Park for some good ol’ fashioned pickleball. This is a BYOP (bring your own paddle) event.