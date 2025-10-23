White River clinches NPSL title in win over Kentlake

An opportunity presented itself to the Kentlake Falcons girls soccer team to make a statement against the league leading White River Hornets on Oct. 22 at home. The opportunity passed the Falcons by and White River went on to shutout Kentlake, 2-0, for the Hornets’ 10th consecutive win dating back to Sept. 24.

White River has proven they are top class in terms of the NPSL and the state, a side that has allowed just one goal combined in their last six games. This mounted a tough challenge for a Kentlake attack that scored eight against Todd Beamer High School, but was shutout by Auburn Mountainview High School two games prior.

White River was methodical and tactical early on and caused problems for Kentlake, and inside of five minutes scored the game’s first goal. A pass dropped back to goalkeeper Grace Engebo didn’t get cleared as far as the team was expecting, leaving them vulnerable. White River sent it back into the penalty area and caused some confusion. White River’s Lillian Banks pounced on the loose ball and scored.

“They are a physical team and they are very talented,” Kentlake Head Coach Joe Grijalva said about White River.

The entire first half was played on the Kentlake defensive third of the field. Very rarely were the Falcons able to flip the field and put pressure on the White River defense. A high line and aggressive press put a lot of pressure on the Kentlake backline. A backline that was playing short-handed and needed a pair of Falcons in Audrey Franklin and Layni Culp to step up.

Stepping into unfamiliar roles and holding White River to just one goal a half, and an odd goal at that, was very impressive in the eyes of Grijalva. “This is a backline that has been banged up. Our two centerbacks are out. For them to step up off the bench and compete the way they did, they did a heck of a job.”

The second half was a much more back and forth affair.

In the 63rd minute, Hornet senior Jordyn Daigle rifled a shot from the right side of the field just outside the 18-yard box to put the game on ice for White River.