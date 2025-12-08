Buckley Kiwanis names November Students of the Month

White River High School – Warner Koehn: Warner is a senior and he is a leader in our school who is involved in tennis, track, band, and challenges himself with rigorous coursework including multiple AP Classes.

Warner is interested in pursuing a career in Business at Central Washington University. He currently works at the Enumclaw McDonalds and is the drum major of our High School Band. Additionally he has represented our school in state for American Sign Language.

Glacier Middle School – Natalie Cooper: Natalie Cooper is an exceptional student whose kindness and positivity make everyone around her feel welcome and valued. She consistently contributes to class discussions, demonstrates a genuine enthusiasm for learning, and maintains a positive attitude with both peers and staff.

Natalie leads by example through her compassion, respect, and integrity. Her strong self-motivation and commitment to being true to herself are truly inspiring. She goes out of her way to be kind and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

As a dedicated member of our Builders Club since sixth grade, Natalie has shown outstanding leadership and service. This year, she serves as the club’s Vice President, dedicating countless hours to community service projects within both Glacier Middle School and the White River community. Her efforts have helped foster an environment that is encouraging, inclusive, and productive.