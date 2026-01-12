ESD Superintendent Dr. Carey suddenly resigns

Jan. 14 UPDATE: Newly sworn-in Board Director Tara Cochran answered some questions on Facebook regarding Enumclaw School District Superintendent Dr. Shaun Carey’s sudden resignation.

“It was a mutual decision to part ways. The Board thanks Dr. Carey for his service to the school district and appreciate his leadership,” she wrote. “We wish him all the best. I know that is vague and people wish to know more, but it is really the best communication we can offer. Moving forward together is essential for our school community.”

Cochran added down the thread, in answer to another question, that Carey is not being investigated.

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Jan. 12: Enumclaw School District Superintendent Dr. Shaun Carey resigned from his position suddenly after five years in the position.

The announcement was made during a special ESD Board meeting earlier today, Jan. 12.

The special meeting superseded a previously-planned “community conversation” with Carey and other ESD staff about the upcoming election and the replacement levy ballot measures.

No explanation was given for his departure, and the board meeting lasted nearly only as long as it took to accept Carey’s resignation.

“On behalf of the Enumclaw Board of Directors, I want to thank Dr. Carey for his service to the staff, students and families of the Enumclaw School District,” Board President Tyson Gamblin said in a press release. “The Board appreciates his leadership on several initiatives in the district. We are particularly grateful for his efforts to continue feasibility work around the construction of a new elementary school in Black Diamond. Dr. Carey has been a driving force behind making certain all students experience a sense of belonging in our schools and that we are using research-based tools to measure and monitor student progress throughout the school year.”

“Dr. Carey’s commitment to ensuring the success of all students is to be commended and we wish him the best in his next venture,” he added.

Carey was not present at the meeting.

“I am thankful for so many opportunities during my tenure here in Enumclaw,” Carey said in the same press release. “Most of all, I am grateful for the work we have done to put systemwide structures — including common school schedules, MTSS practices, and progress monitoring — in place throughout the school district. This will help to ensure that student growth and success is consistently monitored and accurately responded to.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Enumclaw superintendent,” he concluded.

ESD plans to announce how it plans to search for a new superintendent in the next few weeks.

Carey was hired at the district the summer of 2020, following in the footsteps of former Superintendent Mike Nelson.

He was one of the final three picks to be the superintendent at the Bremerton School District in Kitsap County last March and the Northshore School District last May, according to other reports, but was ultimately not selected for either position.

There is no current indication that he has taken another position elsewhere at this time.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated when more information is made available.