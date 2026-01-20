Ballots with ESD, WRSD levy measures to arrive in mail this week

The White River School District expects a minimal decrease in its total property tax rate if voters approve the two replacement levies on the Feb. 10 ballot.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Enumclaw School District voters can drop their ballots off at the Enumclaw or Black Diamond library, and Pierce County residents have drop boxes in Buckley, South Prairie, and Wilkeson. File photo by Ray Miller-Still

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Correction: The Courier-Herald misreported the amount ESD paid down its existing debt. The district saved $3.36 million over the next nine years, not $2.26 million. The article has been updated.

Plateau residents on both sides of the White River will soon have their special election ballots in hand, and with them, the decision on whether or not to renew their school districts’ various levies.

Ballots must be postmarked by Feb. 10, election day, or dropped off at a ballot box by 8 p.m.

Over in King County, Enumclaw School District voters will be considering an Educational Programs & Operations levy and a Technology Levy.

Voters in Buckley will also see an EP&O levy as well as a Capital Levy.

As replacements, these are not new property taxes — and it’s estimated that most of the tax rates will not change between the final collection of the current tax rate and the renewed tax rate, if approved by voters.

The only exception is White River’s EP&O levy, which will be explained below.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposals.

ENUMCLAW SCHOOL DISTRICT

Educational Programs & Operations

Formerly called the Maintenance & Operations levy, this property tax is up for renewal every four years. According to the district, it “bridges the gap between what the state provides… and the actual cost of running schools.”

The vast majority of these funds (47%, or more than $5.7 million) used during this budget cycle went to unfunded salaries for all district staff. The next biggest uses are transportation and food services (13%), athletics, activities, and arts (11%), and professional development (10%).

The rest of the funds are used for safety and security, operational support (like substitutes), student support services, and early learning.

In recent years, this levy revenue has made up around 16% of the district’s total operating budget, making it the far more financially consequential of the two replacement levies being proposed.

The estimated total tax collection in 2027 comes out to roughly $15.4 million of a projected $95 million total budget.

The district would collect property taxes at the $1.74 rate through 2030, with estimated revenue coming in at more than $67 million.

Tech Levy

The replacement Instructional Technology Improvements Levy has helped fund various tech improvement and maintenance projects across the district for the last 13 years.

When voters approved a replacement levy in 2009 and in 2014, funds were used to install smart whiteboards, document cameras, and LCD projectors in 239 classrooms. Tax revenue was also used to purchase nearly 550 laptops that could travel between classrooms when needed.

After voters again re-approved the tech levy in 2020, the district purchased 42 laptop charging carts for every K-5 classroom to have a dedicated set.

Fund were also used to repair or replace two-way radios in every building, providing clearer communication across the district.

The estimated replacement levy rate for collection in 2027 is 28 cents per $1,000 APV.

This is the exact same tax rate for 2026.

The district would collect property taxes for six years, totaling around $17 million.

Total Tax Rate

The Enumclaw School District has been able to shrink its total tax rate over the last two years, from $2.91 per $1,000 APV in 2024 to $2.64 this year. This is because the district was able to reduce its existing debt by $3.26 million over nine years in the summer of 2025.

The total tax rate is expected to continue to decrease, even if the levy proposals are approved by voters, from $2.62 to $2.56 in 2030.

$2.02 of that total rate comes from the EP&O and Tech levies, while the remainder comes from what the district owes from the bond voters passed in 2015.

For voters with $600,000 in assessed property value, the total expected tax bill comes out to $1,572 for the 2027 collections.

WHITE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Educational Programs & Operations

WRSD’s proposed EP&O levy is the only levy that is expected to increase tax rates between now and 2030, when it will again be up for renewal.

Like ESD’s levy, White River’s proposed measure would continue to fund myriad programs that are not fully funded by the state.

“Local levy dollars support so many important programs and positions. There are very visible programs like athletics and performing arts programs, but local levy dollars are in every classroom and school,” Superintendent Scott Harrison said in an email interview. “From nurses, to school safety staff, to teaching and para professional positions, to technology, food service and transportation staff, local levy dollars are at work supporting our students.”

He added that levy revenue makes up about 16% of WRSD’s general budget.

This year’s levy collection rate is $2.06, and if voters approve the renewed EP&O levy, it would increase to $2.15 by 2030.

All in all, this would come out to a total collection of $65 million.

Capital Levy

Like ESD’s levy, White River’s proposed renewed Capital levy helps fund technology access to students, like 1:1 student devices and teacher laptops, various audiovisual tech for student performances, and maintaining internet access points across the district.

But the levy also funds various capital improvements; WRSD is looking to make health, safety, and security improvements at all its schools, but also updated HVAC and fire suppressions systems at Mountain Meadow Elementary and White River High School, as well as replacing kitchen and nutrition services at WRHS.

The levy rate is expected to be maintained at 52 cents in 2027 and 2028, if approved by voters (the same rate it is now) and drop to 51 cents in 2029 and 2030.

Total collections are expected to come out to $16 million.

Total Tax Rate

If both renewed levies are approved, the total tax rate for WRSD residents would decrease from $3.66 per $1,000 APV this year to $3.63 in 2030, despite the small tax rate increase in the EP&O levy rate.

This is because White River’s debt on its 2016 bond continues to shrink, from a collection rate of $1.11 this year to 97 cents by 2030.

For 2027 collections, the tax bill for a property owner with $600,000 in APV would come out to $2,190.