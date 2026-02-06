Millions of dollars on the line for local levy renewals

It’s just days before the February 10 election — have you submitted your ballot?

Voters on both side of the White River have local levy renewal proposals to consider, and votes are due in the mail with in time to receive a Feb. 10 timestamp, or slipped into a drop box by 8 p.m.

The Enumclaw School District and its supporters have stressed that the levy renewal proposals are not new taxes, and do not raise the current tax rate (and the district expects the overall tax rate to decrease as it pays off more debt over the next four years.)

The White River School District is mostly in the same boat — it’s version of the proposed Educational Programs and Operations levy would rise by a few cents over the next four years — but at the end of the day it also expects its total tax rate to decrease.

“It’s really easy to look around and find things that divide us in these times. Support for education in Enumclaw and Black Diamond has not been like that,” said Amee Morrow, ESD parent and organizer of Yes4rKids. “These communities have approved every EP&O Levy since the first one in 1988, and every Instructional Tech Levy since the first one in 2009. They have shown again and again how important education for Enumclaw and Black Diamonds children is to these communities. We are grateful for their ongoing support and look forward to two more ‘yes’ votes on Feb. 10.”

“There are so many amazing things happening in our schools and our community. From the passionate teachers inspiring our children, to the administration that is thinking strategically and not only being responsible financial stewards, but who are passionate about investing in our youth and families, and the community that surrounds them. Its an honor to be apart of such a great community surrounded by a strong school district, but also supported by passionate organizations and volunteers,” said Amy Boucher-Kiss, who is part of the White River Families First Coalition; she mentioned that WRSD’s student graduation rate is nearly 98% and enrollment has increased 35% over the last decade. “Our White River School District has shown they are good financial steward of our levy dollars as well as investing well into our future generation. Vote ‘yes’ and get your ballots in by Feb 10th.”

The Courier-Herald reached out to the Accountability in Education political action committee in Enumclaw, which has opposed the levies; requests for comments were not returned.

The Courier-Herald is unaware of a “no” campaign in the White River School District area.

ENUMCLAW SCHOOL DISTRICT

Educational Programs & Operations

Formerly called the Maintenance & Operations levy, this property tax is up for renewal every four years. According to the district, it “bridges the gap between what the state provides… and the actual cost of running schools.”

The vast majority of these funds (47%, or more than $5.7 million) used during this budget cycle went to unfunded salaries for all district staff. The next biggest uses are transportation and food services (13%), athletics, activities, and arts (11%), and professional development (10%).

The rest of the funds are used for safety and security, operational support (like substitutes), student support services, and early learning.

In recent years, this levy revenue has made up around 16% of the district’s total operating budget, making it the far more financially consequential of the two replacement levies being proposed.

The estimated total tax collection in 2027 comes out to roughly $15.4 million of a projected $95 million total budget.

The district would collect property taxes at the $1.74 rate through 2030, with estimated revenue coming in at more than $67 million.

Tech Levy

The replacement Instructional Technology Improvements Levy has helped fund various tech improvement and maintenance projects across the district for the last 13 years.

When voters approved a replacement levy in 2009 and in 2014, funds were used to install smart whiteboards, document cameras, and LCD projectors in 239 classrooms. Tax revenue was also used to purchase nearly 550 laptops that could travel between classrooms when needed.

After voters again re-approved the tech levy in 2020, the district purchased 42 laptop charging carts for every K-5 classroom to have a dedicated set.

Fund were also used to repair or replace two-way radios in every building, providing clearer communication across the district.

The estimated replacement levy rate for collection in 2027 is 28 cents per $1,000 APV.

This is the exact same tax rate for 2026.

The district would collect property taxes for six years, totaling around $17 million.

Total Tax Rate

The Enumclaw School District has been able to shrink its total tax rate over the last two years, from $2.91 per $1,000 APV in 2024 to $2.64 this year. This is because the district was able to reduce its existing debt by $3.26 million over nine years in the summer of 2025.

The total tax rate is expected to continue to decrease, even if the levy proposals are approved by voters, from $2.62 to $2.56 in 2030.

$2.02 of that total rate comes from the EP&O and Tech levies, while the remainder comes from what the district owes from the bond voters passed in 2015.

For voters with $600,000 in assessed property value, the total expected tax bill comes out to $1,572 for the 2027 collections.

WHITE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Educational Programs & Operations

WRSD’s proposed EP&O levy is the only levy that is expected to increase tax rates between now and 2030, when it will again be up for renewal.

Like ESD’s levy, White River’s proposed measure would continue to fund myriad programs that are not fully funded by the state.

“Local levy dollars support so many important programs and positions. There are very visible programs like athletics and performing arts programs, but local levy dollars are in every classroom and school,” Superintendent Scott Harrison said in an email interview. “From nurses, to school safety staff, to teaching and para professional positions, to technology, food service and transportation staff, local levy dollars are at work supporting our students.”

He added that levy revenue makes up about 16% of WRSD’s general budget.

This year’s levy collection rate is $2.06, and if voters approve the renewed EP&O levy, it would increase to $2.15 by 2030.

All in all, this would come out to a total collection of $65 million.

Capital Levy

Like ESD’s levy, White River’s proposed renewed Capital levy helps fund technology access to students, like 1:1 student devices and teacher laptops, various audiovisual tech for student performances, and maintaining internet access points across the district.

But the levy also funds various capital improvements; WRSD is looking to make health, safety, and security improvements at all its schools, but also updated HVAC and fire suppressions systems at Mountain Meadow Elementary and White River High School, as well as replacing kitchen and nutrition services at WRHS.

The levy rate is expected to be maintained at 52 cents in 2027 and 2028, if approved by voters (the same rate it is now) and drop to 51 cents in 2029 and 2030.

Total collections are expected to come out to $16 million.

Total Tax Rate

If both renewed levies are approved, the total tax rate for WRSD residents would decrease from $3.66 per $1,000 APV this year to $3.63 in 2030, despite the small tax rate increase in the EP&O levy rate.

This is because White River’s debt on its 2016 bond continues to shrink, from a collection rate of $1.11 this year to 97 cents by 2030.

For 2027 collections, the tax bill for a property owner with $600,000 in APV would come out to $2,190.