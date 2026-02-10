ESD, WRSD renewal levies seem certain to pass | Feb. 12 UPDATE

Did you get your ballot in by 8 p.m. today? Photo by Ray Miller-Still

Feb. 12 UPDATE:

More than a thousand more ballots were tallied in the Enumclaw School District levy race on Feb. 12, but they did little to shift the results.

Support for ESD’s Educational Programming and Operations levy dropped slightly to 54.44%, and increased its lead by 725 votes.

And the district’s Tech levy also ticked down to 54.66%, but continues to lead by 631 votes.

As of today, more than 36% of registered voters had their ballots counted, on part with the average of 34% to 37% that participated in past elections with the same or similar levies on the ballot.

The White River School District experience dmuch of the same.

Another thousand ballots from White River School District voters were counted today, slightly shifting levy support percentages, but not altering the result of the race.

WRSD’s EP&O levy is still passing with 51.85%, with 166 more “yes” votes than “no” votes.

The Capital levy continues to receive more support with 54.39% of the vote, with roughly 400 more ballots approving the measure than rejecting it.

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Feb. 11 UPDATE:

Support for the Enumclaw School District and White River School Districts’ two renewal levy proposals increased since election night, although only slightly for the latter.

As about 1,400 more votes were counted since election night, support for ESD’s Educational Programming and Operations levy (Prop. 1) increased from 54.12% to 54.94%, and the number of “yes” votes now outnumber “no” votes by a 672, which is a 229-vote boost from Feb. 10.

That’s roughly the same difference when the EP&O levy passed in 2022.

Support for the Technology levy (Prop. 2) also increased about half a point to 56.44%; there is about a 400-vote difference between ballots that approved the measure and ones that rejected it, roughly the same as on election night.

While ESD may be sitting comfortably on its levy support, the White River School District had a bit of a scare on election night, with only 82 votes passing its EP&O levy (Prop. 1).

That’s doubled to a difference of 160 votes on Feb. 11.

Support for its Capital Projects levy held at 53.73%, with only one additional vote added since election night, perhaps signaling that all of the ballots in the White River School District have been counted.

But King County is likely still counting ESD voter ballots. As of today, just over 30% of all registered voters in the area have had their ballots counted, while previous elections with the same or similar levies came in between 34% and 37%.

That could account for several hundred more ballots, although it seems unlikely the election result will suddenly shift.

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Feb. 10 ORIGINAL STORY: Election night results are in for the Enumclaw School District and White River School District’s two proposed renewal levies.

For the Enumclaw School District, the Educational Programs and Operations levy (Prop. 1) was passing with 54.12% of the vote, or more than 2,900 voters approving the measure.

More than 2,450 ballots rejected the proposal.

The Technology levy proposal (Prop. 2) was also passing with 54.1% of the vote, or more than 2,700 voters approving.

A little more than 2,300 ballots have rejected the measure so far.

And to the south, WRSD’s EP&O levy (Prop. 1) was passing with 51.23% of the vote, with 1,703 ballots approving. However, 1,621 ballots rejected the measure, meaning there’s only an 82-vote difference on election night.

It’s Capital Projects levy (Prop. 2) is faring slightly better with 53.73% of the vote, or more than 1,780 ballots approving.

There’s roughly 250 more “yes” votes than “no” votes for the Capital levy.

Both the districts’ respective EP&O levies are key to their operations, and they both fund roughly 16% of their general budget every year.

Could these results change as more votes are counted in the coming days? Certainly.

At least in the Enumclaw School District, between 33% and 37% of registered voters participated in past special elections featuring these or similar renewal levy measures. In 2022, about 7,700 people cast a ballot.

As of election night, only just about 24% of total registered voters – or a little more than 5,400 people – had their ballots counted.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.