Top ten reasons to visit The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival | The Compleat Home Gardener

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival runs this week Feb. 18 to 22. All the show details and advance tickets are on their website at www.gardenshow.com.

Here are the top then reasons to attend this Spring Parade:

The show is indoors and so the weather will be perfect.

The show gardens are spectacular and you’ll be inspired to improve your own landscape.

I’ll be hosting “Container Showdown” every day at 11am so you’ll be entertained while you learn container gardening secrets from the experts as they compete for your vote.

You can rest your feet and learn from expert gardeners about vegetable growing, herbs, landscaping, perennials, garden crafts and garden travel. Demonstrations on pruning, propagating and planting are all part of the show.

You can join me for tea on opening day and be inspired by Italian Gardens all at the same time. Just click on “Travelers Tea” on the show website to reserve a spot.

If you would rather visit England or France there are travelers teas for those countries as well.

You can buy cool plants and see all the newest varieties of trees and shrubs from First Editions and other growers at the show.

You can buy really cool houseplants and find pots, soil, fertilizers and more.

You can also buy unique garden art, furniture, gift ware and books with hundreds of booths to explore.

The top reason to visit the show? You get to enjoy an early spring. The sights, the smells and the sound effects of spring in the Pacific Northwest is all on parade.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of “Easy Answers for Great Gardens” and several other books. For answers to gardening questions, visit plantersplace.com and click “As The Expert”. Copyright for this column owned by Marianne Binetti. For more gardening information, she can be reached at her website, www.binettigarden.com.