Hornets on both sides of the river receive All-League honors

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON White River freshman quarterback Danika Scott, first team all-league.

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON White River’s Maggee Schmitz (#22), NPSL 3A girls basketball Player of the Year.

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON Enumclaw wrestler Bo Bruhn, first team all-league.

Athletes from both Enumclaw High and White River were honored when North Puget Sound League 3A coaches selected their winter season all-league teams.

Here’s a list of honorees from both schools.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Enumclaw: Sam Oliver, Coach of the Year; Jason Feddema, senior, first team; Kannon Kuzaro, junior, first team.

White River: Logan Senon, senior, first team; Ben Berg, senior, second team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Enumclaw: Julie Anderson, Coach of the Year; Logan Girias, sophomore, first team; Callie Almli, junior, first team; Emma Holt, senior, first team; Kaidyn Johnson, junior, first team; Kayla Feddema, freshman, second team.

White River: Maggee Schmitz, junior, Player of the Year; Gracie Banks, junior, second team; Malia Froemke junior, second team; Kaitlyn Hewlett, sophomore, second team.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

White River: Judd Erickson, Coach of the Year; Jordyn Daigle, senior, Offensive Player of the Year; Charlee Sproed, senior, Defensive Player of the Year; Danika Scott, freshman, first team offense; Jayna Vain, sophomore, first team offense; Addisyn Vanous, sophomore, first team defense; Ella Stone, senior, first team defense; Giuliana Fioretti, freshman, second team offense.

Enumclaw: Avery Marecle, junior, first team offense; Ashlyn Elder, senior, first team defense.

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Enumclaw: Ian Dickson, junior, first team, 100-yard freestyle; Aaron Gruner, sophomore, first team, 500-yard freestyle; Ellis Behrens, senior, second team, 500-yard freestyle; Liam Bellah, freshman, second team, 100-yard backstroke; Miguel Cruz-Gadea, senior, second team, 200-yard freestyle.

BOYS WRESTLING

White River: Joshua Hanson, senior, 157 pounds, first team; Laedyn Mills, freshman, 106 pounds, second team; Joshua Wilson, sophomore, 126 pounds, second team; Brayden Thacker, junior, 138 pounds, second team; Rohnon Cummings, junior, 150 pounds, second team.

Enumclaw: Easton Bylin, sophomore, 138 pounds, first team; Bo Bruhn, sophomore, 150 pounds, first team; Cole Schumacher, junior, 165 pounds, second team.

GIRLS WRESTLING

White River: Makella Taggart, 100 pounds, first team; Amanda Lillie, 125 pounds, first team.

Enumclaw: Lily Hammond, 120 pounds, first team; Sydney Poe, 190 pounds, first team; Lily Pedersen, 125 pounds, second team; Brookelyn Miller, 155 pounds, second team.