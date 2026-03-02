White River Girls last Plateau team standing in state

Callie Almli looks for an open lane to the hoop during Saturday’s state tourney contest against Meadowdale.

Enumclaw’s Halle Martel looks to get a shot off against some tough Meadowdale defense.

The winter sports season is heading into its final days, with state basketball tournaments taking place throughout Washington.

Locally, the only team still standing is the girls squad from White River High. The Hornets will play tonight (Wednesday) in the Tacoma Dome. Both the boys and girls teams from Enumclaw High had earned a berth in state play but were ousted over the weekend.

Here’s how things stand heading into the final week of the winter campaign.

WHITE RIVER GIRLS

The Hornet girls find themselves as one of just 12 teams still playing basketball in the state’s Class 3A ranks.

As a member of that elite group, White River will take to the Tacoma Dome court at 7:15 tonight (Wednesday), squaring off against North Thurston. It’s a loser-out contest with the winner advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals, paired against Eastside Catholic.

The Hornets are seeded No. 12 into the state festivities and tonight will challenge the No. 5 Rams from Lacey.

Having received an opening-round bye, White River opened state tournament play the afternoon of February 28, squeaking past No. 13 Gig Harbor 44-43 at UPS Memorial Fieldhouse.

The Hornet offense sputtered early and late as the team managed just five points in the first quarter and six in the final frame. In the end the difference was a long 3-pointer by Maggee Schmitz, with just 28 seconds remaining on the game clock, that provided the winning points.

On the subject of long-range shooting, Malia Froemke led White River in scoring with 12 points, all coming on three-pointers.

White River: 5-18-15-16 – 44

Gig Harbor: 11-10-9-13 – 43

White River scoring: Malia Froemke 12, Gracie Banks 8, Kaijah Young 8, Maggee Schmitz 8, Lily Banks 6, Myia Olson 2.

ENUMCLAW BOYS

The Enumclaw High squad spent two evenings participating in the Class 3A state basketball tournament, winning their first game and losing their second. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they had entered the land of loser-out contests, meaning a February 28 defeat brought their hoop season to a close.

Coach Sam Oliver and his crew finished the 2025-26 campaign with an overall record of 16-6. That includes splitting a pair of district games and a pair of state games on the heels of a 12-2 run through North Puget Sound League 3A play (and a league co-championship).

The Hornets entered the 20-team state tournament as the No. 14 seed and advanced with a 62-50 victory over No. 19 River Ridge. The 3A’s Round 2 had EHS traveling to North Creek High in Bothell for a game against No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway. A 73-59 loss brought the Hornets’ season to a close.

Enumclaw: 15-6-18-20 – 59

E-Woodway: 14-11-22-26 – 73

ENUMCLAW GIRLS

The numbers were all wrong for the Enumclaw High girls who had their season abruptly ended on a Saturday afternoon at Auburn High School.

Scoring a season-low 34 points the Hornets fell to Meadowdale by 20 points in a Round 2 contest, part of the Class 3A state tournament. Numbers contributing to the loss included a four-point first quarter, a six-point fourth period and some untimely foul trouble.

On the other side, Meadowdale gradually built a lead and put things away with a 17-point fourth quarter, connecting on some three-point buckets to pad the lead.

The loser-out contest left the EHS squad with a final season record of 15-7. Along the way the team boasted a 10-game winning streak and claimed a North Puget Sound League 3A championship.

Enumclaw: 4-13-11-6 – 34

Meadowdale: 9-13-15-17 – 54

Enumclaw scoring: Kaitlyn Johnson 12, Callie Almli 11, Logan Girias 7, Ava Smith 2, Emma Holt 2.