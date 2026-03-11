Briefly | March 11

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Enumclaw resident Huy Nguyen, charged with the first degree murder of a Renton man, was rescheduled from March 2 to May 11.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Joseph Hefner, a former Maple Valley daycare employee charged with child rape, was rescheduled from Feb. 17 to April 20.

TRIAL UPDATE: The trial of Angela Westwood, accused of vehicular homicide after killing two Buckley residents, was rescheduled from Feb. 19 to May 27.