Letter to the Editor: Being ‘liberal’ is more than just being ‘left’

So Jon thanks the EPD for arresting a couple of students for assaulting a Trump supporter who had been harassing them, apparently hoping for the response that they got which ended in this arrest (“Thank you, EPD, for not putting up with protest nonsense,” published March 4).

Rich Elfers pointed out in his column (“How immigration politics affected the EHS walkout,” published Feb. 25) pretty clearly what actually happened leading up to the confrontation.

Jon states in his letter and has stated in other letters that liberalism is a mental disorder, I would contend just the opposite, that conservatism is a mental disorder which Jon obviously suffers from along with TDS, (Trump Derangement Syndrome), which seems to be, everything Trump does, good, anything against Trump bad.

I would like to point out a couple of things regarding liberalism. First of all being, that almost everything our country has achieved for the betterment of all of our citizens has been instituted by liberals, social security, civil rights, the right to unionize, unemployment insurance to name just a few, the one exception I would point out was Nixon’s founding of the Environment Protection Agency, which Trump has effectively abolished.

Next I would like to define liberal for Jon and ask him to respond with what he finds wrong with these concepts. Liberal refers to a political and moral philosophy centered on individual liberty, equality and consent of the governed and rights like free speech, private property and due process. It often describes a “Left Leaning” ideology favoring social justice, progressive change and government intervention to correct market failures.

I would love to see Jon’s definition of conservatism and how it works for the betterment of our country because it certainly seems to me that what conservatives really want is a return to Jim Crow laws and many other stains on the fabric of our country. Just sayin’.

Larry Benson

Enumclaw