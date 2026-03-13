WRSD received honors for academic achievements

The White River School District was recently recognized as one of Washington state’s top performing school districts in two distinct categories.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction honored the district for its educational achievements in 2025, but also ranked it as one of the top 25 school districts for its educational achievements over the last three years.

WRHS was just one of four districts to receive both honors; the Carbonado School District was another.

“This recognition belongs to our entire White River community,” WRSD Superintendent Scott Harrison said. “It represents disciplined, focused work over time and a belief that strong systems matter. From the boardroom to the classroom, we have built collaborative teams that examine evidence, refine our practices, and remain committed to continuous improvement. This award isn’t about a few tested grades or isolated subject areas; it represents the collective impact of our educators, support staff, families, and community working together to improve opportunity and outcomes for all students.”

These awards come from OSPI’s State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence (SSAEE) program, which was created this year after the U.S. Department of Education canceled the Blue Ribbon Schools Award program.

OSPI awards these honors after examining myriad metrics, including test scores, regular attendance, and dual credit participation — like how many students are involved in Career and Technical Education (CTE).

SOME STATS

According to OSPI, the White River School District ended the 2024-2025 school year with the vast majority of the various metrics the department examines for the SSAEE awards ticking up over previous years.

Regular attendance at WRSD, which is defined by having fewer than 18 absent days, increased from 73.3% in by the end of 2023 to 80.3% by the end of the last school year.

The state average for regular attendance for last year was 72.9%.

The number of eighth grade students learning high school-level math jumped dramatically from 39.5% in 2023 to 95.4% last year.

Only 32.6% of eighth grade students state-wide are at that level.

The district’s graduation rate ticked up as well, from 94.5% in 2023 to 96.9% last year.

There is room for improvement, of course — the district’s fourth and eighth grade reading scores dropped a percentage point or three, but remain in the low 80% range.