Letter to the Editor: The “Millionaire’s Tax” will come for you soon

State Democrats passed a millionaires income tax. Bobby Ferguson was more than happy to sign it into law.

This law is a blatant violation of the State Constitution. Bobby said he has the votes on the State Supreme Court to uphold the law. And that is believable because every single Justice is a democrat.

The fix is in. Millionaires will now flee this state to avoid this tax. Democrats will have go after middle income citizens because they won’t be able to steal the amount of money they expect to steal from millionaires. So, In four to six years, Democrats will expand this income tax to all citizens of Washington.

They will cite that “precious government services” need to be protected. They will write the law to prevent any initiative to be drawn up to stop the income tax. Poor people and illegal aliens won’t pay this tax because they will be reaping the free crap they get from the State. Thanks to Democrats gerrymandering, we are now in a blue district and our three state elected officials are part of the problem because they believe the State democrats own your income. They are not too bright and don’t have the backbone to stand up to fellow democrats.

Keep in mind, Democrats either refuse to, or unable to balance the budget or cut spending. They overspent by billions of dollars. So, they have increased taxes by billions of dollars. These tax increases will not be enough for these thieves.

Hey Democrats, stop being evil. You don’t own our income. Try this- cut spending!

Jon Buss

Buckley