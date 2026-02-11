Black Diamond changes meeting day

The council will now meet Tuesdays instead of Thursdays, starting March 3.

The city of Black Diamond is changing up its meeting dates.

On Feb. 5, the Black Diamond City Council, amongst a list of contact awards and amendments, property sales, and equipment purchases, voted unanimously to move meetings from Thursdays to Tuesdays, starting March 3; meetings will continue to be held during the first and third week of the month.

Additionally, the first meeting of the month will be scheduled regular council meetings; the third, reserved for work sessions.

Town Hall meetings will be held on the second Tuesday in March and October.

The proposal to move the meeting date was first brought up at the Jan. 15 meeting, but the discussion started last year; City Administrator Kevin O’Neill said it would make it easier for staff to both prepare for council meetings and, “more importantly,” work through items approved by council before the weekend.

Mayor Pro Tem Tamie Deady agreed.

“… [M]oving our meetings to another night would help with not rushing to get the agenda out on Friday morning… and would also give residents a little more time to look at the agenda over the weekend as well… and not feel rushed about everything,” she said.