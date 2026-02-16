EHS cheer takes home state championship trophy

The team took first in the 2A/3A “tumbling small” category.

By Kevin Hanson • February 16, 2026 12:30 pm
In front, from left, are Abigail Anderson, Lacey Carnino, Leila Scharf, Presley Barnes, Kena Baird, Samanth Pitman and Sydnee Moore; in the middle row are McKinleigh Hogan, Taylor King, Brieona Evans, Sophia Medina, Anna Valison, Brooklynn Thalman, Ava Smith and Giselle Abarca-Santana; in back are Khaley Audette, Makena Mullins, Alysen Posey, Trinity Catchot, Reagan, and Lyla Bunker
The Enumclaw High cheer squad captured top honors and brought home a championship trophy from the Feb. 6-7 state cheer competition.

Operating under the umbrella of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the event brought together teams – both large and small – from throughout Washington.

They gathered at Battle Ground High School for two days of assorted competition.

The Enumclaw High squad took first place in the 2A/3A “tumbling small” category, climbing to the top of a field that included the likes of Bellevue, Ferndale, Selah and Monroe.

White River: Also competing at the state championships was the White River crew, which squared off in the 1A/2A/3A “Game Day Medium” division.

The Buckley-based team placed fourth, trailing first-place Eastside Catholic, second-place Liberty of Issaquah and third-place River Ridge.

