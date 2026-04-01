White River fastpitch dominates Decatur in fifth straight win

Abby Akins runs the bases after one of her two doubles against Decatur. Ben Ray / The Herald.

White River infield toss the ball around after a strikeout against Decatur. Ben Ray / The Mirror

The White River infield shakes hands in between innings against Decatur. Ben Ray / The Herald

The White River Hornets dominated on the diamond as they defeated Decatur 13-1 on March 31.

White River now sits in second place behind Enumclaw for the top spot inside the 3A NPSL. The Hornets offense showed up in droves against the Gators. There were six extra base-hits for White River in the five innings, White River registered 10 total hits in the win.

In the circle, Natalie Harris kept Decatur off balance all afternoon. Harris went four innings and allowed just one run while striking out seven. Harris also fielded her position well, throwing out a Decatur runner in the third inning.

Abby Akins recorded three hits, two doubles and a triple out of the two spot for White River. Laken Elvig had the big bash in the fourth inning when she knocked a home run to left field.

For Decatur, Mars Pineda went 2-for-3 and had the lone RBI in the bottom of the first inning. Luci Pesh and Ava Quiroz both had doubles in the loss for Decatur.

Decatur will take on Thomas Jefferson on April 2 and White River will take on Todd Beamer on April 6.