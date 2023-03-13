EHS looking to repeat boys baseball, girls tennis, and girls track success | Spring Sports Previews 2023

Enumclaw High’s tennis program is headed by senior Macy Furtwangler. Last spring, she took top honors as the SPSL 2A Most Valuable Player in singles. Photo by Kevin Hanson

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Enumclaw High defender Henry Tripp, shown here controlling the ball during a game last season at the Expo Center, is back for a senior season. Photo by Kevin Hanson

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White River’s Kennedy Selander, pictured here scoring a run during district action last spring, will be found at second base for the Hornets. Now a junior, she was a first team, all-league selection a season ago. Photo by Kevin Hanson

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The prep athletic calendar has flipped an important page. The winter season came to an end with tournaments in late February and early March and the spring season is now in full swing.

Turnouts began Feb. 27 and the past weekend brought jamboree action along with the earliest games and meets. It’s now a fast-paced race to late May and a full slate of state championships.

Here’s an early-season look at Hornet athletic programs, both the Enumclaw and White River varieties.

ENUMCLAW BASEBALL

Veteran coach Eric Fiedler expects continued success this year from his Hornet program that has won back-to-back South Puget Sound League 2A championships.

That confidence stems from a host of returning players who have experienced success at the varsity level.

“I expect our Enumclaw team to be fast, athletic, and play solid defense,” Fiedler said, while admitting that his pitching staff took a serious hit due to graduation. “We lost some great guys on the hill,” he said, referring to two-time league MVP Dylan Watts, who now plays for Tacoma Community College, Drake Anderson (Pierce CC) and Ethan Thomas (Bellevue CC).

On a positive note, “we have some young guys eager to take their place,” Fiedler added. “Getting game experience in our nonleague schedule will be key to our success.”

Returnees to the Hornet lineup include senior third baseman Jeb English, a first team all-SPSL 2A selection last spring; junior Garrett Chavis, another first team pick who will play first base and pitch; senior Emmit Otero, a second team outfielder; senior shortstop/pitcher Noah Seabrands; and junior infielder/pitcher Karson Holt. Seabrands and Holt received honorable mention a season ago when coaches picked their all-league teams.

Other formidable pieces of the puzzle look to be filled by senior infielder/pitcher Casey Megargle, sophomore pitcher Cooper Markhum and junior Tanner Nichols. Others on the varsity roster are seniors James Morgan, Davis Molen and Greysun Harris; juniors Landon Brauer, Alec Johnson, Will Scharf and Riley Rutledge; sophomore Eli Murphy; and freshman Hunter Anderson.

Fiedler, the reigning SPSL 2A Coach of the Year, knows the world of prep baseball, having spent 28 years as a coach with the last 18 at the Hornet helm.

His assessment of this year’s SPSL 2A?

“It will be the same challenges at the top of our league and I predict upsets along the way because many teams at the top have some tough guys on the mound,” he reported. “I look for White River, Fife, Steilacoom, and us to battle it out for the league championship. The battle should go down to the last few games of the season.”

WHITE RIVER BASEBALL

Coach Nate Barnett said goodbye to some key contributors following last season, but he’s confident there are players in the program ready to step up.

“I feel our returners have filled the void,” Barnett reported. “Lots of guys have come back stronger and are throwing harder.” A bonus, he said, is a talented group of underclassmen and a couple of freshmen who have joined the varsity.

The Hornets will miss players like first team, all-league selections Tyson Campbell and Chase Deitz, along with infielder Logan Keller and catcher Alex Wakefield.

But there’s a longer list of Hornets returning for another season of varsity play. That includes senior outfielder Dalton Lembo (first team all-league last year); senior infielder Ty Jacobs and junior pitcher/outfielder Finn Still (both second team selections); junior outfielder Zach Long (second team); and junior outfielder Titan Seibert and senior designated hitter Ty Rogers, both honorable mention all-leaguers.

Barnett assesses the SPSL 2A this way: “The top four spots in our league will be competitive, but we are confident we will enjoy another positive season up here on the Plateau.”

ENUMCLAW GIRLS WATER POLO

It’s something of a transition time for coach Scott Usborne and his Enumclaw High girls’ water polo program.

The initial goal, he reported, is “to mix some returning players with some new players.”

How that comes together was first seen last Saturday, when the Enumclaw squad headed to Puyallup’s South Hill for a jamboree hosted by the Rogers Rams. The first full-game competition is set for tonight (Wednesday) when EHS takes on Kentridge High; the 8 p.m. contest will take place in the Lindbergh High pool.

Usborne has some proven weapons at his disposal. Here’s his assessment of his top returnees: “Some of our top players are Ella Hoyne with her defensive prowess, Clara Madewell’s versatility in the field and in the goal and the scoring power of second-year player Jay Massey.”

The team will tackle a learning curve as the newer roster members mesh with veterans.

“We’re looking forward to some competitive games while still learning and growing,” Usborne said. “We’re looking to see what our new players can bring, what they can learn and how they will grow.”

WHITE RIVER GIRLS TENNIS

Coach Brad Pratt is working with 29 girls this spring as he puts his White River tennis team through early-season paces.

It’s a relatively balanced turnout with six seniors, eight juniors, six sophomores and nine freshmen.

Early indications are that it will be the older players taking the lead roles. Pratt highlights seniors Jazmine Becher, Gina Nunez and Ava Steffen, a trio that have been with the program since their freshman year. All three appeared in postseason play a season ago and Pratt expects they will make a repeat performance.

But Pratt isn’t overlooking the youth movement. “I’m very excited for the freshmen who are showing talent and will most likely be seeing some court time at the varsity level,” he reported.

Pratt and his squad jumped right into South Puget Sound League 2A play, hosting the Fife Trojans yesterday (Tuesday) in the season opener. Tomorrow, the team travels to Steilacoom High for a league contest with the Sentinels.

ENUMCLAW GIRLS TENNIS

Prospects appear bright for Hornet tennis coach Will Stuenkel, who has welcomed back some key pieces from a group that captured last season’s South Puget Sound League 2A title.

Heading that list is senior Macy Furtwangler, who crushed many of her league opponents on the way to being named Most Valuable Player in singles circles.

But she’s not the only honored Hornet taking the court for Stuenkel, the reigning league Coach of the Year. Also back are juniors Jasmine Dumontet and Amelia Poulin, both first team, all-league performers in doubles a season ago. Junior Caitlin Triplett picked up second team honors in singles last year and senior Ashley Dickerson was a second team selection in doubles.

While the core is strong, Stuenkel is also excited about his large turnout. “It is very exciting to see so many players excited about tennis,” the coach said, noting that a large class of juniors could be challenging for varsity court time.

The first few days of the season are busy times for Stuenkel and his crew. The Hornets faced their first test of the season yesterday (Tuesday) when they traveled to Lakewood to take on the Clover Park Timberwolves; today, the team hosts Bonney Lake in nonleague action; and Thursday brings a trip to Franklin Pierce High for a second SPSL 2A match.

WHITE RIVER GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

A lot of White River’s team points were scored by underclassmen last spring, setting the stage for continued success this time around.

Longtime coach Dameon Marlowe lost first team, all-league pole vaulter Ava Cash to graduation, but has plenty of returning talent, primarily in running events. That list includes seniors Soleil Bianchi and Kelcie Melcher, junior Emma Tomlinson and sophomore Vivian Kingston. The latter is still being evaluated after leaving the final game of the state basketball tourney with a knee injury.

Among his crew, Marlowe highlights Melcher and sophomores Paityn Kaydus and Taylor Simon in the sprints and hurdles; Tomlinson and Kingston in the distance events; and sophomore Mackenzie Cabrera in the throws. New to the program are promising freshmen like Trista Turgeon in sprints and hurdles and Charlee Sproed in the sprints. Last season’s 4×400 relay qualified for the state meet and at least half of the group (Bianchi and Tomlinson) returns. Kingston also was part of the state quartet.

The squad will jump into the season today (Wednesday) by hosting the Foss Falcons in a South Puget Sound League 2A meet. Things will get rolling at 3:30 p.m.

WHITE RIVER BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Coach Dameon Marlowe saw a handful of key performers depart his program with last spring’s graduation, but the Hornet cupboard isn’t entirely bare.

Heading into today’s season-opening meet, the veteran coach has a strong group to build around. That list includes junior Tyce Donovan in the sprints; senior Lyle Dolojon in the hurdle events; junior Christian Chaussee in the middle distances (400 and 800); sophomore Michael Marlowe in the distance runs (1,600 and 3,200); and sophomore Dainton Neff in the throws.

The coach also has a couple of freshmen, Cannon Ross and Oliver Schramm, likely to add points in the distance events.

Today’s season opener begins at 3:30 p.m. on the White River campus when the Hornets host SPSL 2A foe Foss High.

ENUMCLAW GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

The Enumclaw High girls captured last season’s SPSL 2A league championship but lost significant talent when the senior class graduated.

Filling those holes will be up to Jenelle Murrell, who garnered Coach of the Year honors last spring.

Among her top returnees are junior Natalie DeMarco, who was a first team, all-league selection last year in the javelin and as a member of the 4×400 relay team; and senior Saiya Flaherty, who was a second team selection in the high jump.

A lot of team points disappeared with the departure of Ellie DeGroot, the league’s 2022 Track Athlete of the Year, and Marissa Espinosa, the SPSL 2A Field Athlete of the Year.

The Hornets kick off their 2023 season tomorrow (Thursday) by hosting the Fife Trojans in a South Puget Sound League 2A meet. Saturday, the squad heads for Orting to participate in the Cardinal Relays.

ENUMCLAW BOYS TRACK & FIELD

The Hornets kick off their 2023 season tomorrow (Thursday) by hosting the Fife Trojans in a South Puget Sound League 2A meet. Saturday, the squad heads for Orting to participate in the Cardinal Relays.

Heading the roster for coach Jenelle Murrell is McCoy Brooks, one of the region’s top distance aces. Following last spring’s track season he garnered first team, all-league honors in the 1,600 meters. His reputation was only enhanced during the fall’s cross country season.

Some of the other top performers from last spring were lost to graduation, leaving current athletes plenty of opportunities – and Murrell with the task of filling those roles.

ENUMCLAW BOYS SOCCER

Veteran coach Shawn Tobius has had his hands full during early-season turnouts, replacing several key members of last year’s starting lineup.

How things are shaping up was first on display Saturday, when the Hornets traveled to French Field in Kent for a season-opening jamboree. The heart of the regular, SPSL 2A season kicked off Tuesday when EHS traveled to face the Franklin Pierce Cardinals. The team continues to be road warriors Friday when they square off against league rival Foss High; the game against the Falcons begins at 7 p.m. and will be played at Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School.

Heading the list of returning Hornets are senior Carter Williams and sophomore Landon Breidenbach. Both received honorable mention last season when coaches selected their all-league teams.

The rest of the varsity roster, as assembled by Tobius and his staff, includes seniors Sergio Cabral Cisneros, Matthew Blakemore, Kyle Koehn, Henry Tripp and Rishi Burt; juniors Zach Boehm, Randy Espinosa, Angel Garcia, Raycen John and Luke Morse; and sophomores Sam Blair, Brandon Almarez, Sam Bursch and Cesar Pelayo.

Listed as defenders are Blair, Boehm, Tripp, Bursch and John; midfielders are Blakemore, Williams, Garcia, Pelayo and Burt; forwards include Espinosa, Breidenbach, Koehn, Almaraz and Morse; and Cabral Cisneros is the goalkeeper.

Serving as team captains will be Blakemore, Williams and Burt.

WHITE RIVER BOYS SOCCER

Things look promising in White River boys’ soccer circles, as coach TJ Suek will be fielding a team with proven talent and playoff experience.

“We are looking forward to another great season,” Suek reported last week. “We have a good core of returning varsity players who have gotten playoff experience after our showing in districts last year.”

Looking at his team’s strengths, the coach first singled out the group of Tate Ringel, Tyler Anderson, Denver Mollet and Brayden Bockness. All four are returning varsity starters “who will be able to being their senior experience to help support the team,” Suek said.

Elijah Wagner, a top offensive threat, is back for a junior campaign. He led the Hornets in scoring as both a freshman and sophomore “and there is no reason why he shouldn’t do that again this year,” Suek said.

Taking over the all-important goalkeeping duties will be junior Karsen Trudgeon, who is making the jump from the junior varsity squad.

A season ago, Wagner was a first team, all-SPSL 2A selection. Mollett, Ringel, Anderson and Bockness all received honorable mention when league coaches cast their all-league ballots.

The rest of the early-season roster includes juniors Preston Meador, Anderson Quintero, Jason Harder and Dylan Ziegwied; sophomores Lane Beus, Dekker Plaster, Jack Helm, Evan Weisheyer and Tannar Huhta; and freshmen Ivan Floyd, Beylian Diaz Santos and Bryan Rodriguez.

The Hornets opened their season yesterday (Tuesday) on the road, taking on SPSL 2A rival Orting. Friday brings the team’s home opener against the Franklin Pierce Cardinals, another league opponent.

WHITE RIVER FASTPITCH

Veteran Hornet coach Brandon Walker has a wealth of talent returning for another season of fastpitch action. Included in a talented group are a handful who garnered all-league mention a season ago.

Heading the list is senior shortstop Ella Lidstrom, the reigning SPSL 2A Most Valuable Player. And, since pitching is such a key to fastpitch success, the Hornets also count on sophomore Elliotte Kajita, who was a first team, all-league selection following her freshman campaign.

Added to the mix are three other first team selections: senior outfielder Lillie Tucker; junior Brooklyn Brazier at first base; and sophomore Kennedy Selander, who will handle second base duties. Also back are outfielders Addy Stone and Jaidyn March, a pair of juniors who add to a very experienced roster.

Among those Walker has to replace are first team selection Mack Dowman and second team catcher Megan Klapperich, both lost to graduation.

The Hornets will jump immediately into SPSL 2A play, with the season opener coming this Thursday, March 16, when the squad heads to Clover Park to challenge the Timberwolves.

ENUMCLAW FASTPITCH

The Enumclaw High fastpitch squad, coming off a 2022 league championship, is now guided by one of the finest players to ever don a Hornet uniform.

Quinn Breidenbach, a 2016 EHS graduate, has taken the reins.

As for her athletic resume, the coach shines. As a Hornet junior, she was named the Gatorade State Softball Player of the Year; after the Enumclaw days, the hurler headed to the University of Massachusetts on scholarship.

The new coach has welcomed a roster dotted with experience and postseason honors. Heading the list are seniors Emilie Crimmins, last season’s SPSL 2A Pitcher of the Year, and Maddie Higginbotham, a first team, all-league infielder a season ago.

Also back from successful 2022 seasons are Hornets like seniors Taylor Schneider and Jenna Fahsholtz; junior Sydney Bentley; and sophomores Kaylee Henry and Alyssa Neal.

All will look to replace the load once carried by the likes of Rosie Penke, Brookelyn Jewett and Taylor Ober, all lost to graduation last spring.

Breidenbach and Co. received their first taste of live action Saturday during a jamboree hosted by Tahoma High School. The regular season kicks off Thursday, March 16, when Enumclaw takes to the road to face the Franklin Pierce Cardinals.