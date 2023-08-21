Hut, hut, hike — high school football season is nearly here

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Temperatures might be sticking to a summer schedule, but the fall sports season has kicked off throughout the state of Washington. Football teams began turnouts a week ago (August 16) and all other sports began practicing Monday of this week. These photos were taken Friday at the Enumclaw Expo Center and on the White River campus. Above, Enumclaw’s returning quarterback Gunnar Trachte prepares to hand off during the no-pads scrimmage, while head coach Mark Gunderson works on defensive schemes with the team’s No. 2 crew. Below, new White River coach Wyatt Evenson runs the offense through drills while, on another part of the field, lineman go through their hand-to-hand paces. Previews of this year’s Hornet programs - both Enumclaw High and White River - will appear in the Aug. 30 edition of the Courier-Herald. Both teams open the season with home games on Aug. 31. Previews of the other fall sports will follow in the issue of Sept. 6.

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Temperatures might be sticking to a summer schedule, but the fall sports season has kicked off throughout the state of Washington.

Football teams began turnouts a week ago (Aug. 16) and all other sports began practicing Monday of this week. These photos were taken Friday at the Enumclaw Expo Center and on the White River campus.

Above, Enumclaw’s returning quarterback Gunnar Trachte prepares to hand off during the no-pads scrimmage, while head coach Mark Gunderson works on defensive schemes with the team’s No. 2 crew.

Below, new White River coach Wyatt Evenson runs the offense through drills while, on another part of the field, lineman go through their hand-to-hand paces.

Previews of this year’s Hornet programs – both Enumclaw High and White River – will appear in the Aug. 30 edition of the Courier-Herald. Both teams open the season with home games on Aug. 31. Previews of the other fall sports will follow in the issue of Sept. 6.