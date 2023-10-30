EHS football, volleyball dominate in Battle of the Bridge games

Enumclaw High setter Haley Dumontet (3) puts the ball in play as teammates Jayden Coffee (13) and Bella Firnkoess (7) head to the net. The action came during Enumclaw’s thrilling, five-set victory October 26 over White River. Photo by Kevin Hanson

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The Enumclaw and White River High Hornets met at the Enumclaw Expo Center to dual it out in the annual Battle of the Bridge game. The night was cold, but the action was hot, especially in the first quarter, which saw EHS post the first touchdown within the first 15 minutes of the night; WRHS returned the favor a quarter of an hour later. Pictured is No. 9 Wyatt Neu speeding to the edge for another Enumclaw first down and No. #80 Karson Holt completing another touchdown. For more information, head to page 6. Photos by Todd Overdorf/SonScape Images

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Last week brought a Battle of the Bridge triple-header when Enumclaw High and White River squared off on the football field, the soccer pitch and the volleyball court.

The final tally between neighboring districts went 2-0-1 in favor of the King County swarm of Hornets. EHS won the football tilt and volleyball match, while the soccer showdown ended in a draw.

Here’s a recap of the three Battles between across-the-river rivals.

Football: Friday night’s results followed with recent history, which has seen Enumclaw High enjoying most of the success. This time around, it was the EHS crew winning 48-6.

The tussle between Plateau rivals was played in chilly conditions at the Enumclaw Expo Center and marked the end of the regular season for both teams.

Both now head into postseason play (see separate story).

In the decisive win, Enumclaw posted 454 yards of total offense, 248 on the ground and another 206 through the air. In the passing game, quarterback Gunnar Trachte completed 10 of his 15 attempts.

Enumclaw’s points came from a variety of sources: Karson Holt had a pair of receiving touchdowns and both Landon Brauer and Wyatt Neu also had TD receptions; Neu added a rushing touchdown, as did Seamus Twohey and Tristan Donovan.

Volleyball: It was a night of long and furious rallies, a raucous crowd and down-to-the-wire athletic drama. And, in the end, it was the Enumclaw High crew that was celebrating the evening of Oct. 26.

In the Buckley gym, none of the EHS group was eager to leave the floor, choosing instead to hug teammates, family and friends, pose for post-match photos and shed a few tears of joy.

The early going belonged to White River as the home-court team posted hard-fought 25-13, 26-24 wins. But the tide turned and Enumclaw rallied to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-16. The decisive final set, always a shortened version, saw EHS polish off the comeback 15-11.

The Plateau rivals were clearly the cream of the SPSL 2A crop, easily outdistancing the rest of the pack. White River headed into Thursday’s finale with a slight edge but Enumclaw’s victory created a tie for the league title, with each squad boasting a record of 15-1.

Soccer: Playing the evening of Oct. 24 on the Enumclaw Expo Center turf, the Hornet-Hornet contest finished in a 3-3 deadlock.

It was the final SPSL 2A game of the season for White River, which ended the league campaign with a record of 11-4-1, good for a third-place showing. Two nights later the team lost to Gig Harbor 2-0 in nonleague play and ended the regular season with an overall record of 11-5-1.

After battling to a draw against White River, the Enumclaw High bunch clobbered Clover Park 5-0 on Oct. 26 to finish league play with a record of 12-2-2 (13-2-2 overall).

The Plateau schools trailed the Fife Trojans, who went through the 16-game SPSL 2A calendar unscathed to claim the team title.