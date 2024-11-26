EHS, WRHS Hornets earn all-league honors
Published 11:00 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
At the close of each season during the academic year, coaches get together to dole out postseason honors.
The following is a list of Enumclaw High and White River athletes who were accorded all-league honors following the 3A North Puget Sound League fall season.
FOOTBALL
Enumclaw: Senior Colton Paulson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was a first team wide receiver. Also collecting a top honor was senior Louis Chevalier who was voted Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Other EHS players named to the all-league squad were: Seamus Twohey, senior, linebacker, first team, and running back, second team; Fernando Reyes Villasenor, senior, offensive line, first team, and defensive line, first team; Nik Storem, junior, offensive line, first team; Ryker Popke, senior, defensive line, first team, and offensive line, second team; Brodix John, freshman, kicker, co-first team; Cooper Rodarte, senior, linebacker, first team; Drew Francis, senior, defensive back, first team; Marcel Lensegrav-Obot, senior, defensive back, first team; Gavin Trachte, junior, quarterback, second team.
White River: Tate Bowen, senior, wide receiver, first team; Riley Simmons, senior, defensive end, second team; Hunter Dahlstrom, senior, offensive line, second team; Kovi Poulin, junior, linebacker, second team.
VOLLEYBALL
Enumclaw: Haley Osborne, senior, first team; Haley Dumontet, junior, first team; Ava Smith, junior, second team; Jayden Coffee, senior, second team.
White River: Emery Stevenson, sophomore, 3A NPSL Most Valuable Player; Bella Fioretti, sophomore, first team; Ema Froemke, sophomore, first team; Jordyn Kaelin, sophomore, first team; Kianna Rohner, senior, first team.
SOCCER
Enumclaw: Emma Henshaw, senior, Defensive Player of the Year; Ruthie Landwehr, senior, defender, first team; Megan Madill, senior, goalkeeper, first team; Reese Darby, senior, forward, second team; Ally Mavin, senior, defender, second team.
White River: Team Sportsmanship Award; Jordyn Daigle, junior, forward, first team; Charlotte Weber, sophomore, defender, second team; Addy Sykes, junior, midfield, second team.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Enumclaw: Elliott Cheney, sophomore, second team.
White River: Michael Marlow, senior, first team and league champion; Cannon Ross, junior, first team; Oliver Schramm, junior, second team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
White River: 3A NPSL team champions; state meet team qualifiers; Paeton Poelman, sophomore, first team; Victoria Blakley, freshman, first team; Vivian Kingston, senior, second team; Nativity Leddy, senior, second team.
Enumclaw: Lillian Haas, junior, first team.
BOYS GOLF
White River: Gavin Weber, sophomore, first team; Kary Evans, senior, second team; Vaughn Porter, junior, second team; Jonah Wright, junior, second team.
Enumclaw: 3A NPSL champions; Travis Leonard, junior, first team; Wyatt Webb, sophomore, first team; Parker Cook, junior, second team; Cole Kiblinger, junior, second team.
GIRLS GOLF
White River: Lexie Mahler, senior, first team; Kailey Jensen, freshman, first team; Abby Akins, junior, second team; Abigail Ringel, senior, second team.
Enumclaw: Taylor Puryear, junior, first team.
BOYS TENNIS
Enumclaw: King Gisa, junior, and William Stuenkle, freshman, 3A NPSL Doubles Team of the Year; Eli Macy, sophomore, singles, first team.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Enumclaw: League champions; Audrie Roddy, sophomore, 500 freestyle, first team, and 200 freestyle, second team; Alexandra Levesh, junior, 100 butterfly, first team, and 100 breaststroke, second team; Jay Massey, senior, 100 backstroke, second team.
White River: Haley Weisheyer, junior, 50 freestyle, first team, and 100 freestyle, first team; Trista Turgeon, senior, one-meter diving, first team.
BOYS WATER POLO
Enumclaw: David Prince, senior, honorable mention; Jack Hoyne, senior, honorable mention.