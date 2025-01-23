Sports roundup | Jan. 14 – 18

The White River High girls kept their North Puget Sound League 3A record unblemished Thursday night with a 71-53 victory over the visiting squad from Federal Way. In this photo, the Hornet Dakota Sprouse (32) looks for an open lane to the hoop.

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The swim and dive teams from Enumclaw High and White River took on the Federal Way Eagles Thursday afternoon. Among those competing at the Enumclaw Aquatic Center was White River’s Eli Long. Photo by Kevin Hanson

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The swim and dive teams from Enumclaw High and White River took on the Federal Way Eagles Thursday afternoon. Among those competing at the Enumclaw Aquatic Center was White River’s Eli Long.

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Enumclaw 67, Decatur 60

Jan. 17 at Enumclaw

Decatur: 19-8-18-15 – 60

Enumclaw: 18-12-17-20 – 67

Enumclaw scoring: Trey Kuzaro 14, Kannon Kuzaro 13, Jason Feddema 13, Esias Goodlett 12, Travis Leonard 9, Gavin Trachte 4, Elliott Cheney 2.

Enumclaw record: 6-3 league, 10-5 overall.

White River 81, Kentlake 40

Jan. 14 at Kentlake

White River record: 7-2 league, 12-4 overall.

Federal Way 71, Enumclaw 56

Jan. 14 at Federal Way

Enumclaw: 12-16-11-17 – 56

Federal Way: 22-13-18-18 – 71

Enumclaw scoring: Jason Feddema 18, Gavin Trachte 10, Trey Kuzaro 9, Kannon Kuzaro 9, Esias Goodlett 8, Travis Leonard 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

White River 57, Rainier 36

Jan. 18 at White River

White River record: 7-0 league, 13-2 overall.

Decatur 46, Enumclaw 31

Jan. 17 at Decatur

Enumclaw: 8-9-9-5 – 31

Decatur: 12-4-15-15 – 46

Enumclaw scoring: Kaidyn Johnson 10, Ava Smith 7, Halle Martel 6, Emma Holt 5, Clare Largent 2, Camryn Thomas 1.

Enumclaw record: 6-2 league, 9-4 overall.

White River 71, Federal Way 53

Jan. 16 at White River

Federal Way: 7-16-13-17 – 53

White River: 29-10-19-13 – 71

White River scoring: Maggee Schmitz 19, Malia Froemke 16, Vivian Kingston 15, Dakota Sprouse 7, Gracie Banks 4, Kaitlyn Hewlett 2, Riley Soule 2, Myia Olson 2, Kaijah Young 2, Emma Voellger 2.

Enumclaw 54, Federal Way 34

Jan. 14 at Enumclaw

Enumclaw: 14-18-10-12 – 54

Federal Way: 6-2-15-11 – 34

Enumclaw scoring: Kaidyn Johnson 14, Ava Smith 12, Sydney VanHoof 10, Clare Largent 6, Halle Martel 5, Blake Hanson 2, Emma Holt 2, Jaelynn Martinez 2, Isabella Pohlman 1.

White River 66, Kentlake 26

Jan. 14 at White River

Kentlake: 13-6-5-2 – 26

White River: 16-16-21-13 – 66

White River scoring: Vivian Kingston 27, Maggee Schmitz 20, Emma Voellger 4, Kaijah Young 4, Dakota Sprouse 3, Gracie Banks 3, Kalese Turgeon 3, McKenna Rathbun 2.

BOYS WRESTLING

Willie C. Stewart Tournament

Jan. 18 at Foss H.S. (Tacoma)

Enumclaw placers: Eddie Cormier-Higgins, champion at 146 pounds; Bo Bruhn, second at 140 pounds; Gaven Gemmell, third at 108; Romeo Gwerder, third at 134; John Elliott, fourth at 128.

White River placers: Levi Northam, second at 167 pounds; Micah Eller, third at 128 pounds; Mason Brame, fourth at 287 pounds.

White River 54, Kent-Meridian 20

Jan. 15 at White River

106 pounds: Raymond Hammond (WR) def. Lang Mung (KM) by fall, 1:36.

113 pounds: Farzad Karimi (KM) def. Joshua Wilson (WR) by decision, 7-3.

120 pounds: Hudson Hoalst (WR) def. Anton Luis Saria (KM) by decision, 8-2.

126 pounds: Luke Garza (KM) def. Kadeyn Close-Kirkham (WR) by tech. fall 17-0, 3:07.

132 pounds: Adonai Garza (KM) def. Morgan Presley (WR) by fall, 4:33.

138 pounds: Brayden Thacker (WR) def. Jhon Sanchez Garcia (KM) by fall, 1:43.

144 pounds: Trevor King (WR) def. Barish Muradov (KM) by fall, 1:28.

150 pounds: Caleb Dale (WR) def. Daniel Estrada (KM) by fall, 1:32.

157 pounds: Joshua Hanson (WR) def. Tasal Wahidi (KM) by fall, 0:22.

165 pounds: Levi Northam (WR) def. Ethan Carreno Millan (KM) by fall, 0:45.

175 pounds: Luke Lisherness (WR) def. Jessie Neff (KM) by decision, 7-1.

190 pounds: George Brown (KM) def. Tyson Moran (WR) by fall, 4:51.

215 pounds: Riley Simmons (WR) def. Jerrilund Sampson (KM) by fall, 0:24.

285 pounds: Thomas Stanhope (WR) def. Jeshua Najera (KM) by fall, 0:53.

Auburn Mountainview 48, Enumclaw 32

Jan. 15 at Enumclaw

106 pounds: Mohammad Orozgaani (AM) def. Gaven Gemmell (E) by fall, 1:16.

113 pounds: Conner Henry (E) def. Mohammed Haidari (AM) by decision, 13-11.

120 pounds: Jayden Chupa (AM) def. Israel Gross (E) by fall, 1:13.

126 pounds: Sully DeHan (AM) def. John Elliott (E) by fall, 4:14.

132 pounds: Romeo Gwerder (E) def. Zayden Brown (AM) by tech. fall 16-0.

138 pounds: Caleb Grantham (E) def. Sam DeHan (AM) by fall, 0:42.

144 pounds: Eddie Cormier-Higgins (E) def. Nick Cordova (AM) by fall, 1:09.

150 pounds: Cole Schumacher (E) def. Thomas Kitchen (AM) by fall, 2:19.

157 pounds: Mason Elder (E) def. James Sahlin (AM) by fall, 1:25.

165 pounds: Vasyl Mazur (AM) def. Niko Gross (E) by fall, 0:31.

175 pounds: Christian Cordova (AM) def. Kruz Kitzke (E) by fall, 3:09.

190 pounds: Enumclaw forfeits.

215: Enumclaw forfeits.

285: Enumclaw forfeits.

Enumclaw 42, Todd Beamer 41

Jan. 14 at Todd Beamer

106 pounds: Gaven Gemmell (E) def. Davontae Burney-Nau (TB) by fall, 3:24.

113 pounds: Caleb Clemans (TB) def. Conner Henry (E) by fall, 5:45.

120 pounds: TresJohn Chinn (TB) def. Israel Gross (E) be tech. fall 17-2, 4:00.

126 pounds: Todd Beamer forfeits.

132 pounds: Romeo Gwerder (E) def. Brysen Paredes (TB) by fall, 5:13.

138 pounds: Caleb Grantham (E) def. Jeriko Pine (TB) by fall, 0:21.

144 pounds: Eddie Cormier-Higgins (E) def. Brayden Carr (TB) by fall, 3:03.

150 pounds: Cole Schumacher (E) def. Isaac Turner (TB) by fall, 1:54.

157 pounds: Mason Elder (E) def. Javier Gamboa (TB) by fall, 1:26.

165 pounds: Yarema Solomko (TB) def. Niko Gross (E) by fall, 1:29.

175 pounds: Erick Alvarez (TB) def. Kruz Kitzke (E) by fall, 3:11.

190 pounds: Enumclaw forfeits.

215 pounds: Enumclaw forfeits.

285 pounds: Enumclaw forfeits.

Enumclaw 106, Federal Way 68

Jan. 16 at Enumclaw Aquatic Center

Enumclaw event winners: David Prince, 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle; Riley Jensen, one-meter diving; Ian Dickson, 100-yard freestyle; 200-yard freestyle relay (Dickson, Melvin Johnson, Aaron Gruner, Prince); Gruner, 100-yard breaststroke.

Enumclaw second place: 200-yard medley relay (Miguel Cruz-Gadea, Federico Pascucci, Gruner, Dickson); Johnson, 200-yard freestyle; Pascucci, 200-yard individual medley; Joseph Muckerheide, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Gruner, 100-yard butterfly; Ellis Behrens, 500-yard freestyle; 200-yard freestyle relay (Jackson Harris, Isaac Leavitt, Jensen, Muckerheide); Cruz-Gadea, 100-yard backstroke; 400-yard freestyle relay (Pascucci, Cruz-Gadea, Johnson, Prince).

Federal Way 92, White River 55

Jan. 16 at Enumclaw Aquatic Center

White River event winners: Conroy Meyers, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly; Evan Weisheyer, 100-yard freestyle; 200-yard freestyle relay (Weisheyer, William Halaas, Eli Long, Meyers).

White River second place: 200-yard medley relay (Weisheyer, Halaas, Meyers, Long); Logan Tubbs, 200-yard freestyle; Halaas, 50-yard freestyle; Long, 100-yard freestyle.

Enumclaw 131, Auburn 23

Jan. 14 at Enumclaw Aquatic Center

Enumclaw event winners: 200-yard medley relay (Miguel Cruz-Gadea, Aaron Gruner, David Prince, Ian Dickson); Gruner, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Cruz-Gadea, 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke; Prince, 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle; Riley Jensen, one-meter diving; Dickson, 100-yard butterfly; Titus Tuck, 100-yard freestyle; 200-yard relay (Behrens, Dickson, Gruner, Prince); 400-yard relay (Dickson, Cruz-Gadea, Johnson, Pascucci).

Enumclaw second place: Spencer Ballard, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Ellis Behrens, 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle; Federico Pascucci, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Melvin Johnson, 100-yard butterfly; Jackson Harris, 500-yard freestyle.

White River 67, Auburn 48

Jan. 14 at Enumclaw Aquatic Center

White River event winners: 200-yard medley relay (William Halaas, Conroy Meyers, Even Weisheyer, Eli Long); Meyers, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly; Halaas, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Weisheyer, 100-yard freestyle; Long, 500-yard freestyle; 200-yard relay (Weisheyer, Halaas, Long, Meyers).

White River second place: Logan Tubbs, 200-yard freestyle; Long, 50-yard freestyle; Weisheyer, 100-yard butterfly.