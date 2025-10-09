Enumclaw soccer stings Decatur

Enumclaw soccer came out ahead in their game against Decatur during the Oct. 8 match, 3-1, at the Federal Way Memorial Field.

Decatur got off on the right foot with Kaihea Tuifua, Amani Hussen and the Suazo sisters were all distributing the ball efficiently and effectively. The Gators were rewarded in the 26th minute as a shot from Tuifua bounced off the cross bar and appeared to go over the line, but Juliana Delucio was there to finish it off and was credited with the goal.

The game’s first goal was a result of multiple shots on target and asking a lot of questions of Kami Bullock in goal. Bullock answered the bell on every opportunity except the Delucio goal as Decatur took their only lead of the game.

Enumclaw answered right back and the Hornets found some life down the right side of the field. Clare Lagent was there to put the finishing touches on the Hornets’ first goal and Decatur was never able to recover.

The Decatur attack struggled in the second half after such a brilliant first half. But there were some traits from that end of the first half that carried over into the second. The main problem on the attacking side was the spacing of Decatur’s attackers.

In the first 30 minutes, Decatur did a really good job of spreading out the field, forcing Enumclaw’s defense to be very wide, creating gaps and space for Tuifua and Hussen to create chances on goal. But late in the first half, the attack got very concentrated and clustered right around the penalty area. This allowed Enumclaw defenders to defend a much smaller area and took up the space that Decatur had done such a good job creating.

It was a fairly physical game against the Hornets, with each side receiving over three yellow cards and both coaches receiving yellow cards as well. Playoff soccer is physical by nature and a game like this, albeit a loss, can help prepare a team for what is to come.

In the second half, Enumclaw scored two goals on two set pieces. Decatur lost a game a week prior to White River on a corner kick, and set pieces have come back to bite Decatur late. Davis is taking it upon himself to coach the group up.

Bristal Markus took the lead over Decatur in the 65th minute and Sutton Kelsey in association with Camryn Puryer put the icing on the cake for the Hornets’ win.

The Hornets’ current standing is 8-2-1, raking second in the NPSL 3A league, just behind White River.