Hornets earn 3A all-league recognition

White River’s Every Stevenson (#5), NPSL 3A Most Valuable Playe

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Enumclaw’s Will Stuenkel, one-half of the NPSL 3A’s MVP doubles team

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White River’s Chaz Strickland (#7), NPSL 3A Offensive Player of the Year

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White River’s Chaz Strickland (#7), NPSL 3A Offensive Player of the Year

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At the close of each athletic season during the high school calendar – fall, winter and spring – individual athletes are singled out for honors.

The following is a list of Enumclaw High and White River athletes who earned all-league recognition following the 3A North Puget Sound League fall season.

FOOTBALL

White River: Wyatt Evenson, Coach of the Year; Ray Palmer, senior, Player of the Year; Chaz Strickland, junior, Offensive Player of the Year; Parker Fry, junior, wide receiver, first team; Bo Burbank, junior, offensive line, first team; Palmer Beus, junior, punter, first team, and defensive line, second team; Blake Bargelt, senior, defensive line, first team; Kovi Polin, senior, linebacker, first team; Charlie Robbins, senior, offensive line, second team.

Enumclaw: Gavin Trachte, senior, quarterback, co-first team; Cole Cheichi senior, running back, first team, and defensive back, first team; Nic Storem, senior, offensive line, first team, and defensive line, second team; Jake Trumbull, junior, offensive line, first team; Brodix John, sophomore, kicker, co-first team; Kannius Alva, sophomore, defensive line, first team; Kyle Webb, senior, linebacker, first team; Kage Kuro, senior, wide receiver, second team; Kannon Kuzaro, junior, defensive back, second team.

GIRLS SOCCER

Enumclaw: Sutton Kelsey, senior, forward, NPSL 3A Player of the Year; Clare Largent, senior, midfield, first team; Braidyn Brebner, sophomore, defense, first team; Bristal Markus, sophomore, defense, second team.

White River: Madison Grande, Coach of the Year; Jordyn Daigle, senior, forward, first team; Adalyn Sykes, senior, midfield, first team; Charlotte Weber, junior, defense, first team; Keira Fraker, junior, defense, second team; Aislinn Howisey, sophomore, midfield, second team; Lillian Banks, freshman, forward, second team.

VOLLEYBALL

White River: Emery Stevenson, junior, Most Valuable Player; Jordyn Kaelin, junior, first team; Marli Miller, junior, first team; Isabella Fioretti, junior, first team; Ema Froemke, junior, first team; Taylor Arnold, junior, second team.

Enumclaw: Ava Smith, senior, first team; Emma Holt, senior, first team; Haley Dumontet, senior, first team; Audrey Firnkoess, senior, second team.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

White River: Haley Weisheyer, senior, 50-yard freestyle, first team; Emma Hines, sophomore, 200 freestyle, second team; Grace Bergin, sophomore, 200 individual medley, second team.

Enumclaw: Audrie Roddy, junior, 200-yard freestyle, first team; Alexandra Levesh, senior, 100 butterfly, first team; Addisyn Sawyer, senior, 100 freestyle, second team.

BOYS TENNIS

Enumclaw: King Gisa, senior, and William Stuenkel, sophomore, NPSL 3A Most Valuable Player in doubles; Nick Harris, junior, and Hudson Kelsey, freshman, honorable mention in doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Enumclaw: Wyatt Webb, junior, league tournament champion and first team all-league; Travis Leonard, senior, first team; Parker Cook, senior, first team; Taelon Van Dam, senior, second team; Henry Bort, senior, second team.

White River: Garrett Anderson, Coach of the Year; Jonah Wright, senior, Player of the Year; Gavin Weber, junior, first team; Vaughn Porter, senior, second team; Zach Wisdom, senior, second team; Wesley Ebbert, junior, second team.

GIRLS GOLF

White River: Megan Cash, Coach of the Year; Noelle Wright, freshman, first team; Kailey Jensen, sophomore, first team; Abby Akins, senior, second team; Tatum Weber, freshman, second team.

Enumclaw: Taylor Puryear, senior, first team; Kennedy Francis, junior, second team; Emma Fardig, junior, second team; Lucy Thomas, junior, second team.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Enumclaw: Elliott Cheney, junior, first team; Liam Harding, freshman, second team; Ellis Behrens, senior, second team; Caleb Massey, junior, second team; Spencer Ballard, senior, second team.

White River: Cannon Ross, senior, first team; Mateo Anderson, sophomore, first team.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

White River: Paeton Poelman, junior, first team; Maddi Larson, freshman, first team; Victoria Blakley, sophomore, second team; Zoie Klimkiewicz, freshman, second team.

Enumclaw: Lillian Haas, senior, first team.