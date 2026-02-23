Letter to the Editor: Friendships over politics

A few weeks ago a long-time friend of mine posted this on Facebook: “If you support this administration and ICE, unfriend me now!”

It made me sad to think that he was unable or unwilling to see that there are two sides to these issues, and that he was ready to give up friendships based on political differences. Basically what he was saying is this: “I am morally superior to you, and therefore can no longer be your friend.”

I think one of the main reasons we are so divided as a country is that too many people feel that those who disagree politically are morally inferior and/or unintelligent. I can see where you might have trouble being friends with someone who you label hateful, racist, immoral, and a Nazi. I have lived a long time and, as far as I know, have never been considered any of those things (other than by columnist Rich Elfers who routinely refers to conservative caucasians as racist). Unintelligent, maybe.

I strongly disagree with those who think it’s okay to kill unborn children, even into the third trimester and, on rare occasions, even after a live birth. But I wouldn’t cancel a friendship over it.

I have a hard time understanding how some people think it’s okay for biological males to compete in sports against biological females, and share their bathrooms and locker rooms. But I could still be your friend.

On those, and many other issues, my position is this: Politics are very important. Friendship is more!

Matthew Jay McCully

Enumclaw