Who should have nukes in politically-unstable world? | In Focus

After the Israel/U.S. attack on Iran over nuclear weapons development (as one explanation for war), have you asked yourself who deserves to have nukes?

Nine countries have them: The U.S. was first, then the Soviet Union, the U.K. and France, then China, India and Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea. Together, there are an estimated 12,100 warheads, according to a Google search.

The United States started research on building a nuclear weapon in the 1930s. It increased its research because of fear that Nazi Germany would develop and use them during World War II. The Nazis developed the first ballistic missiles (V-1s and V-2s) and jet airplanes, which they used with devastating effect on Great Britain at the end of the war.

The Soviets under Joseph Stalin began to develop the A-Bomb in 1942, fearing that their ally, the U.S., was secretly working on one. This was true. The U.S. plan was called the Manhattan Project. One site was in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the other site was in Hanford, Washington near the Tri cities.

Stalin obtained plans for a nuclear bomb from British and American spies, and from captured German scientists. The British were developing nuclear technology during World War II, and actually led the U.S. in development for a time.

The French developed nuclear technology after World War II, not trusting the Americans to protect them from a Soviet attack. They cooperated and shared information with the Israelis in the 1950 and 1960s.

China developed nuclear weapons because President Eisenhower threatened China and North Korea with a nuclear attack during the Korean War: “Stop or we nuke you.” The North Koreans agreed to a truce which is the current state, 73 years later.

As a result of Eisenhower’s geopolitical bullying, the People’s Republic of China started to develop nuclear weapons. China developed its first A-Bomb in 1964. Taiwan reacted in kind by developing their own A-Bomb, actually having all the plans in place to build their own, but were forced to stop by U.S. pressure. (Wikipedia.org)

The Indians developed nuclear weapons beginning in the early 1970s. India’s chief concern was with China’s development of nuclear weapons in the 1960s.

Because India developed nuclear weapons, their rival and neighbor Pakistan developed nuclear weapons by the end of 1984.

The State of Israel has never admitted to having nuclear weapons, although they likely have at least one hundred nuclear warheads with ballistic missiles to deliver them. Thus, we come full circle to the present. Israel is deeply concerned that Shia Muslim Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

According to George Friedman of Geopolitical Futures, Now or Nuclear; Iran and the Threat of Islamist Terror, Iran protects Hamas, Hezbollah, and al-Qaeda within its borders. President Trump and the Pentagon remember 9/11.

George Friedmans poses some possibilities: What if a radical Islamic state like Iran gave a nuclear bomb to al-Qaeda? What if they put a nuclear bomb on a ship of any nation’s flag registry, sending the ship into New York harbor? What if they repeated 9/11 with a nuclear bomb explosion?

Even though Trump has been so far unable to give an explanation for his and Israel’s war against Iran, Friedman’s theories could justify the attack. Both the U.S. and Israel have been subjected to unexpected terrorist attacks. Israel remembers the Hamas attack on their country on Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas. America remembers 9-11.

North Korea also has nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles powerful enough to hit the U.S. The difference between Iran and North Korea is that North Korea developed its missiles to defend itself from attack. Kim Jun Un knows that if he attacks the U.S., he and his country will be destroyed. He doesn’t want to die. Al-Qaeda has already shown its willingness to die for a religious cause. Iran is therefore the greater threat.

Who deserves nuclear bombs? The answer is whoever feels threatened enough, and has the means and knowledge to build them. It’s all about power and fear.

What puzzles me is that while this fear is rational, Trump doesn’t seem able to articulate the Iranian threat to the American people. He hasn’t prepared the nation for war. He didn’t get Congressional approval. Trump is taking enormous political and military risks during an election year by starting an unpopular and unexplained war.

History tells us that if one country develops nuclear weapons, other countries feel obliged to do so as well in order to protect themselves. Meanwhile, mass destruction is always hanging over our heads.