Letter to the Editor: I see a Great Depression coming on

Kristopher Galvin states that Trumps foreign policy brings stability and not chaos (“Trump’s foreign policy brings stability, not chaos,” published Feb. 4).

I’d like to point out some of the “stability” he’s talking about.

Many countries are demanding their gold from our storage facilities. Many countries are abandoning any trade with us because of his policy of tariffs on a whim. Many countries are cashing in their US bonds, by the billions. Many people are not coming to our country because they feel it’s not safe to be here. Many countries are making more trade deals with China and each other as opposed to trade with us. Our country is falling deeper and deeper into debt with fewer and fewer places to secure that debt. The value of the dollar continues to shrink on world markets. Many countries are dumping dollars in favor of other currencies.

The “Great Depression” of the 1930s was world wide, what I see in our future is a great depression happening again, but it will only be our country while the rest of the world looks on because our country cannot be relied on for anything. Unless we dump this oligarch and all of his cronies, and throw a lot of them in jail, and pass legislation to ensure that someone like Trump can never come to power again, we will see our country go the way of the Roman empire and the British empire and we will be lucky to survive the crash.

This is what happens when capitalism is allowed to run amok, unchecked and unregulated, and our legislature and courts let a despot go unchecked. Just sayin’.

Larry Benson

Enumclaw