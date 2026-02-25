ESD Board approves firm for superintendent search

The Enumclaw School District has chosen an executive search firm, another step in its search for a new superintendent.

During a special meeting on Feb. 23, the ESD Board of Directors unanimously picked Northwest Leadership Associates to post the position availability and sift through the candidates before they are interviewed by the Board and staff down the road.

Three firms applied, but only two were available to be interviewed by the board; the other firm was Ray & Associates.

The search for a new superintendent began when former Superintendent Dr. Shaun Carey suddenly resigned on Jan. 12.

No reason was provided by the district or the Board, but “[i]t was a mutual decision to part ways,” Board Director Tara Cochran wrote in a Facebook post.

The Board thanks Dr. Carey for his service to the school district and appreciate his leadership,” she wrote. “We wish him all the best. I know that is vague and people wish to know more, but it is really the best communication we can offer. Moving forward together is essential for our school community.”

“On behalf of the Enumclaw Board of Directors, I want to thank Dr. Carey for his service to the staff, students and families of the Enumclaw School District,” Board President Tyson Gamblin said in a press release. “The Board appreciates his leadership on several initiatives in the district. We are particularly grateful for his efforts to continue feasibility work around the construction of a new elementary school in Black Diamond. Dr. Carey has been a driving force behind making certain all students experience a sense of belonging in our schools and that we are using research-based tools to measure and monitor student progress throughout the school year.”

“I am thankful for so many opportunities during my tenure here in Enumclaw,” Carey said in the same press release. “Most of all, I am grateful for the work we have done to put systemwide structures — including common school schedules, MTSS practices, and progress monitoring — in place throughout the school district. This will help to ensure that student growth and success is consistently monitored and accurately responded to. “It has been an honor to serve as the Enumclaw superintendent,” he concluded.

INTERVIEW

A condensed version of the interview with Northwest Leadership Associates, represented by Dr. Wayne Robertson and Ms. Laurel Browning, was included in the meeting minutes.

Board Question: How do you feel about the schedule we are on?

NWLA: The district will be fine with this schedule. There is typically a first round of openings for Superintendent positions in September. Spring is the second round and there is plenty of time.

Board: Are the background checks done through a third party? If so, is the price included in the fee?

NWLA: Yes, background checks are done through a third party and the price is included in the fee. We also check references that candidates list and also check in with people in communities who have worked with the candidates.

Board: Tell us how you get stakeholder feedback and engage the public for input?

NWLA: We will supply online surveys in English and Spanish. When candidates are brought forward we will provide rating scales for each person and summaries will be provided to the Board.

Board: What is the success rate of a non-traditional candidate?

NWLA: There are not as many non-traditional candidates who apply for these positions. We will bring them forward for the Board to review. Non-traditional candidates who have been successful are typically in larger districts with bigger teams supporting areas such as Teaching and Learning. Most staff will want someone with a background similar to theirs.