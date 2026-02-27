SBA offering loans for property, business losses from December flooding

Enumclaw experienced flooding from Boise Creek and sewer overflows during the Dec. 11 flooding. Photo courtesy Enumclaw Police Department

Victims of the December 2025 flood can now apply for low-interest loans for their homes and businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to a Feb. 27 King County press release, homeowners and renters can apply for a loan up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property line clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances through King County.

Renters and homeowners can also apply for a loan up to $500,000 to repair or replace their primary residences, again through the county.

Small businesses like small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations (including faith-based organizations) financially affected by the flooding can apply for loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for working capital needs like baying fixed debts, payroll, and other bills not paid during the flood.

And businesses and nonprofits may apply for business physical disaster loans and borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

“Recovering from a disaster of this scale takes local, state, and federal partners working together to unlock resources and support. Through these loans, help is available right now,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said in the press release. “These SBA loans can be a critical bridge for individuals and families repairing what was damaged and for our small businesses working to stay open and move forward. We encourage anyone impacted to apply and take advantage of these resources.”

Deadlines to apply for a property damage loan is April 27.

Deadline to apply for an economic injury loan is Nov. 24.

According to the SBA, interest rates are as low as 2.875% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years, 4% for businesses, and 3.625% for PNPs.

Interest does not begin to accrue, and payments are not due until a year from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

If applicants need help with applying for a loan, the SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be based at the Auburn Library starting Feb. 26, and the Fall City library starting March 2.

When applying for a loan, come prepared with your name and address of the damaged property, contact information for all applicants and/or owners Social Security numbers of all applicantsi, and insurance policy details, including the agent or carrier contact information and any claims that have been filed Lease agreement information for renters.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.