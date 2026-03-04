Letter to the Editor: Businesses shouldn’t advertise politics

Today I find myself writing a letter to the editor in the spirit of those who have gone before me, to complain. Perhaps I am getting cranky as I age, or perhaps I have simply reached an age where my eyes work sufficiently to see how obnoxious the world around me has become.

I have been surprised as I drive about our fair community to see how many local businesses have signage that seem to have developed very strong opinions on politics and culture. Who knew signs had access to the internet. I thought their entire purpose was to promote business.

Instead, some of these signs are more akin to someone standing on the side of the road with a bullhorn yelling at passers-by that the moon is made of spare ribs, 24 hours a day. It is a public nuisance. Beyond being obnoxious, these signs are completely ineffective and in fact often have the opposite effect. I have a neighbor who has a sign in his yard reading, “stay off the grass” and as a result, many residents of our neighborhood have taken to walking through that section of his yard on their daily constitutional. And I am sure many of your readers will agree, he deserves it.

Not once I have I ever changed my opinion thanks to roadside lettering. “Well I was on my way to buy illicit substances and fight a hobo, but thanks to this well placed signage I will go home, join a Bible study and start a paper route. My new life begins today!”

What is the reasoning behind this whole affair anyways? Is your business so dull that this is the only way you can generate attention? Are there no sales, or activities to promote? Perhaps I have it backwards and the entire purpose of the business actually revolved around getting that sweet sweet signage to inflict opinions on passersby. Don’t they have family they can complain to? I’m sure that relationship can take the strain.

I would implore our local business owners to cease marring our scenic community with their opinions, and instead do what any civic minded crank would, start a substack, complain at town counsel meetings, or write a letter to the editor, as I have done.

Rik Bjurstrom

Enumclaw