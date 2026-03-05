Letter to the Editor: Thank you, EPD, for not putting up with protest nonsense

In regards to the latest anti Trump, anti ICE protest at City Hall where a student was arrested.

First and foremost, I want to say the Enumclaw police handled it beautifully. They were a role model to blue run cities on how to handle violent left wing protests. I say left wing protests because conservative protests don’t exist in the part of the country because we are busy working to pay the taxes to fund Democrat programs that are frauds or are being defrauded. EPD demonstrated that local police shouldn’t put up with non-sense.

Secondly, my take is that leftist adults secretly enjoyed school age children protesting and getting violent. The proof of that is the leftist adults that were protesting did absolutely nothing to stop these out of control, petulant children. Shame on those adults.

Thirdly, since these were school age children protesting, I hope the school district is doing an investigation to see if any school employee encouraged, assisted, aided or organized these ignorant, petulant children participating in a protest during school hours in any way.

A protest that went viral across the nation when the arrested child cried for her mommy. If this protest occurred during school hours and a school employee was shown to actively support this, that employee needs to be fired. The liability alone is enough to fire them. If one of the students were injured or killed, tax payers would pay a lot of money.

Liberalism is a mental disorder.

Jon Buss

Buckley