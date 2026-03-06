At A Glance | March 2026 Community Calendar

EASTER EVENTS

The Easter Bunny will soon arrive on the Plateau — but before those egg hunts get hopping, there are a bunch of related activities around the Plateau to start celebrating spring.

Thomasson Family Farm opens this month with its annual Bunny Patch from March 25 – 29, and April 1 – 4. In additional to its usual family-farm-fun like its playground, tractor train rides, hay barn, and trike track (plus laser tag, the mega slide, and apple sling shot on weekends), there is the “ongoing” Easter Egg hunt for littles 12 and under can find their prizes at their own pace. For Bunny Patch ticket prices, go to thomassonfarm.com/easter-thomasson-family-farm/.

TFF also hosts the ever-popular Boozy Bunny Hunt, an nighttime egg hunt for adults only on March 28 and April 3. The event boasts of giving away more than $2,000 in cash and prizes at the event amongst 3,500 hidden eggs in a five-acre field. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the hunt starts about 9; there will be food, beverages, and yard games available while you wait, plus a live DJ playing music. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 28 and are expected to sell out quickly; go to thomassonfarm.com/flashlight-easter-egg-hunt for more information.

The city of Enumclaw and Babbit Insurance’s annual Babbitt Rabbit Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 4, from 9:30 a.m. to noon (the hunts start at 10 a.m.) at the Boise Creek baseball fields. It’s suggested you arrive early to get a parking space and grab a little something hot from a food truck while you wait.

SINGLE EVENTS

March 14

Cascade Mountain Man Expo: The Cascade Mountain Men returns with its annual Muzzle Loading Arms Show at the Enumclaw Expo Center on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event showcases the life of Colonial America, complete with period clothing, fur and leather goods, and shootings supplies for 1849 muzzle-loading firearms. Admission is $10 per day; kids 12 and under can come for free, but all kids 16 and younger must be accompanies by an adult.

Danish Hall Carnival: Enumclaw’s Danish Sisterhood is hosting a carnival on March 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Danish Hall (of course). There will be games, snacks, and prizes. Kids in costumes can attend free; kids without costume need $1 to enter. The barrel “pinata” will be broken at 7:30 p.m. Please bring canned food for the Plateau Outreach Ministry’s food bank. For more information go to enumclawdanishsisterhood.com.

March 15

Build a leprechaun trap: Esa’s Dirty Plant Mix is hosting a kids leprechaun trap workshop on March 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a guided project, and all supplies are included, though supplies are available while they last. No need to come right at the start — you can drop in when convenient. Ages 4-plus recommended.

March 20 – 21

Country Chicks Market: The Country Chicks Spring Market returns March 20 from noon to 7 p.m., and March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to the Enumclaw Expo Center featuring curated vendors, handmade goods, home décor, vintage finds, clothing, gifts, and seasonal inspiration. This popular market brings together small businesses and makers in a lively indoor setting perfect for spring shopping.

March 22 – 23

Free Concerts: The Gateway Concert Band is hosting two free concerts at White River High School Theater on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at and Monday March 23 at 7:15 p.m. The theme of the concert is “Come Dance With Us.” While the concert is free, donations of $10 are highly appreciated.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalist on every first Wednesday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m. at Fill’s Growlers (check the back room). This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers have resumed Monday night classes and are welcoming new members. Classes are from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Danish Hall (1708 Porter St. Enumclaw). Cost is $5 per person and a partner is not required. Dances are taught according to the skill level of those attending, so beginners are always welcome! Scottish Country Dancing is a centuries-old tradition reflecting the music and culture of Scotland. It’s great exercise and a lot of fun! Come see what we do. For more information call 360-825-6572 or go to plateauscottishcountrydancers.org.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Anthony Wright hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with him and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.