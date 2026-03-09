Buckley Kiwanis honors Students of the Month

Editor’s note: Buckley Kiwanis Club members honored three young students as their February students of the month. The following information was provided by the club, based on input from the schools.

Kamden Martello – Mountain Meadow

Kam is a fifth grader at Mt. Meadow Elementary School who truly stands out as a leader in our school community. He sets a positive example not only for his classmates, but also for his third-grade reading buddy, showing patience, encouragement, and responsibility every day. He has truly made a difference! Kam is liked by everyone because he consistently does the right thing, treats others with kindness, and is always willing to lend a helping hand. As an active member of our school’s leadership committee, he shows dedication and a strong commitment to making our school a better place. He took an active role in our school wide food drive and was a great motivator within the school. With his warm smile, friendly nature, and caring heart, Kam is a wonderful role model and an amazing friend to all. We appreciate all he has done for Mt. Meadow.

Rylie Thiele – Wilkeson elementary

Rylie works hard in class and is someone I can always rely on to be a positive role model for others. While she may be quiet, her actions clearly show her character, kindness, and dedication. I am very proud of Rylie and the effort she puts into her learning and our classroom community every day.

Kathleen Noon – Foothills Elementary

Kathleen is a 4th grader in Mrs. Hansen’s class. Kate is a leader and hard worker. She truly exemplifies what a hard working and kind human looks like. She is everyone’s friend and other’s look to her as an example because she is always making a positive choice. She is the first to offer help or volunteer. It’s an honor to get to celebrate her!

Ginger Taylor – Elk Ridge Elementary

Ginger is a 5th grade student involved in 5th Grade Leadership and Choir. She is an excellent student and always is willing to help others. She helps in the lunchroom daily with clean up and is a delight to the staff she interacts with.