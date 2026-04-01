The “secret” war over the midterm elections | In Focus

Recently a relative asked me about the battle over voting rights in the upcoming midterm election. She had noticed that this is a major issue that has not been emphasized by legacy media. She wondered why.

Since I have been tracking this issue for the last several months, I sent her newsletters from a pro-voting-rights attorney that I subscribe to. His name is Marc Elias, and his website is called Democracy Docket. His goal and my goal are to protect the upcoming election from being rigged and stolen by President Trump and the Republicans.

Since mainstream media has not given its viewers/readers the overview, this story needs to be shared with you, the American public.

For those of you who follow the news, you are aware of the fight in the U.S. Senate over the SAVE America ACT. What many voters do not know is that SAVE in the title is an acronym for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility. In actuality, the purpose of this bill is exactly the opposite of what it appears to advocate. Its real purpose is to strip the right to vote from millions of Americans.

A summary of the bill comes from the Congressional Research Service, a nonpartisan division of the Library of Congress. It was published on February 9, 2026.

In order to register to vote in federal elections, individuals will be required to provide proof of citizenship including a valid photo ID.

Voters for federal elections must provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to the states. Any noncitizens must be removed from the official lists of eligible voters. Criminal penalties will be established for some offenses.

Individuals “using absentee ballots must submit a copy of their identification document with both the request for, and the submission of, the absentee ballot.” Since all Washington State voters vote by mail, individuals would have to provide proof they are American citizens. Registered voters just couldn’t put their ballots in a voting box, or in the mail. They’d have to be checked first somehow.

For all women who changed their names when they married, their birth certificates would not match their voter names. Providing proof would be an expensive and time-consuming process.

The stated reason for this change is to protect the nation from voter fraud and keep illegal immigrants from voting. The problem is that there is very little voter fraud, and very few illegal immigrants actually vote. It’s a solution in search of a problem. The whole issue goes back to the 2020 election and President Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen—a claim that has been substantiated to be untrue by over 60 federal court rulings.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently filed lawsuits demanding all the voter records including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and voting history from Washington and 29 other states, including Washington D.C. Besides being unconstitutional (states, not the federal government, are responsible for voting per the Constitution), DOJ missed the 90-day filing date to sue Washington and then begged the court judge to forgive their error.

The DOJ failed to follow procedure. This is a clear indication that they are incapable of protecting Washington voters’ information. Since states control the voting, the only possible reason for the federal government to want this data is to rig the midterm elections. Using the argument of massive voter fraud is itself fraudulent.

President Trump requested that voting districts be gerrymandered to give the Republicans more Republican districts. This occurred in Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina. Other Republican-controlled states have redistricted on their own without being asked. The President stated, “The Republicans should nationalize the voting.”

This is clearly unconstitutional. Three states have seen ballots seized by the DOJ or by Republican candidates. Ballots have been seized in Virginia and Arizona. In California, a Republican candidate for governor, a sheriff, seized 650,000 2025 ballots. All claimed voter fraud, without evidence.

The question that the legacy media has not asked nor answered is why these events are occurring as part of a larger pattern. The simple answer is that President Trump has acted illegally and unconstitutionally. He is very unpopular. He knows that if the Democrats win the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterms, he will be impeached for a third time. It has also become statistically possible for the Democrats to take control of the U.S. Senate.

For more evidence, go to Democracy Docket. Look for Marc Elias on YouTube.

Hopefully, now you can see the pattern: The man who claims that the 2020 election was rigged is now trying to rig the 2026 midterm elections. Irony of ironies!