Enumclaw School District’s renewal levies passing as of election night

But White River’s Educational Programs and Operations levy is only squeaking by at 82 votes.

Election night results are in for the Enumclaw School District and White River School District’s two proposed renewal levies.

For the Enumclaw School District, the Educational Programs and Operations levy (Prop. 1) was passing with 54.12% of the vote, or more than 2,900 voters approving the measure.

More than 2,450 ballots rejected the proposal.

The Technology levy proposal (Prop. 2) was also passing with 54.1% of the vote, or more than 2,700 voters approving.

A little more than 2,300 ballots have rejected the measure so far.

And to the south, WRSD’s EP&O levy (Prop. 1) was passing with 51.23% of the vote, with 1,703 ballots approving. However, 1,621 ballots rejected the measure, meaning there’s only an 82-vote difference on election night.

It’s Capital Projects levy (Prop. 2) is faring slightly better with 53.73% of the vote, or more than 1,780 ballots approving.

There’s roughly 250 more “yes” votes than “no” votes for the Capital levy.

Both the districts’ respective EP&O levies are key to their operations, and they both fund roughly 16% of their general budget every year.

Could these results change as more votes are counted in the coming days? Certainly.

At least in the Enumclaw School District, between 33% and 37% of registered voters participated in past special elections featuring these or similar renewal levy measures. In 2022, about 7,700 people cast a ballot.

As of election night, only just about 24% of total registered voters – or a little more than 5,400 people – had their ballots counted.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.