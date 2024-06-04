EHS baseball coach honored as SPSL 21 Coach of the year; Markam shared co-MVP

EHS fastpitch first-teamer Alyssa Harris (#31) was honored with a first team placement. Contributed photo

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Athletes from both Enumclaw and White River high schools received honors when SPSL 2A coaches selected their all-league teams for the spring season. Among those earning first-team recognition was Anthony Mills (#10) , senior, defense. Contributed photo

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Kennedy Selander (#3), junior, infield, was put on first team.

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Anthony Mills (#10) , senior, defense, was honored with a first team title.

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All the spring sports have concluded, meaning it’s time to see where Plateau athletes land in the “best of the best” category. Following each of the three prep seasons, coaches throughout the South Puget Sound League 2A compile their all-league lists.

The task is noteworthy this year, considering that Enumclaw and White River high schools will be making a jump to Class 3A status beginning with the fall season. Population growth at the schools has pushed the Plateau schools into the North Puget Sound League.

BASEBALL

Enumclaw: Eric Fiedler, SPSL 2A Coach of the Year; Cooper Markham, junior, SPSL 2A co-Most Valuable Player; Alec Johnson, senior, pitcher, first team; Tanner Nichols, senior, catcher, first team; Garrett Chavis, senior, first base, first team, and pitcher, second team; Karson Holt, senior, second base, first team; Will Scharf, senior, outfield, first team; Landon Wall, junior, designated hitter, first team; Landon Brauer, senior, outfield, second team; receiving honorable mention were Hunter Anderson, sophomore, Eli Murphy, junior, and Riley Rutledge, senior.

White River: Aaden Rathbun, senior, pitcher, first team; Titan Seibert, senior, third base, second team; receiving honorable mention were Lucas Brazier, sophomore, Caleb Dale, junior, Landon Hill, junior, Kolton Jensen, freshman, Jack Peterson, junior, Jackson Rock, sophomore, and Jayson Walker, senior.

Here is how things shook out for local athletes when SPSL 2A coaches assembled their honored lists.

LACROSSE

Enumclaw: Jack Popke, senior, attack, first team; Kobe Kahne, senior, attack, first team; Aidan Voorhees, senior midfield, first team; Wylie Craighead, senior, midfield, first team; Wyatt Neu, senior, midfield, first team; Anthony Mills, senior, defense, first team; Will Harper, senior, defense, first team.

White River: Parker Huhtala, sophomore, goalie, first team.

FASTPITCH

Enumclaw: Alyssa Harris, junior, pitcher, first team; Alyssa Neal, junior, outfield, first team; Nadia Flaherty, junior, utility, first team; Kaylee Henry, junior, pitcher, second team; Kaylie Plyler, sophomore, infielder, second team; receiving honorable mention were Ashlyn Elder, sophomore, Ava Lim, sophomore, and Kylar Navarro, junior.

White River: Kennedy Selander, junior, infield, first team; Addy Stone, senior, outfield, first team; Elliotte Kajita, junior, pitcher, second team; Abby Akins, sophomore, infield, second team; Jaidyn March, senior, outfield, second team; receiving honorable mention were McKenna Charlton, freshman, Ally Green, senior, and Ashley Terlaje, freshman.

GIRLS TENNIS

Enumclaw: Bella Firnkoess, senior, and Josie Schampera, senior, SPSL 2A Most Valuable Players (doubles); Caitlin Triplett, senior, singles, first team; Jasmine Dumontet, senior, singles, first team; Millie Poulin, senior, and Gabby Santana, senior, doubles, first team; Haley Dumontet, sophomore, and Audrey Firnkoess, sophomore, doubles, second team.

White River: Cydnee Chapin, freshman, SPSL 2A Most Valuable Player (singles), third place at district tournament, sixth place at state tournament; Alexandra Dinger, sophomore, singles, first team; Ella Stone, sophomore, and Adalyn Sykes, sophomore, doubles, first team.

BOYS SOCCER

Enumclaw: Landon Breidenbach, junior, midfield, first team.

White River: Lane Beus, junior, forward, first team; Karsen Trudgeon, senior, goalkeeper, first team; Evan Weisheyer, junior, defender, second team; receiving honorable mention were Tannar Huhta, junior, defender, Bryan Rodriguez-Pena, sophomore, midfield, and Max Argo, freshman, midfield.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Scott Usborne, Coach of the Year; Jay Massey, junior, first team; Scarlet Connelly, junior, second team; Audrie Roddy, freshman, honorable mention.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Enumclaw: McCoy Brooks, senior, 1,600 meters, first team, and 3,200 meters, first team; Amos Hall, junior, 300-meter hurdles, first team, and 110-meter hurdles, second team; Cole Olson, sophomore, 100 meters, second team; Evan Cheney, senior, 1,600 meters, second team, and 3,200 meters, second team; 4×400 relay, second team (Michael Poleski, senior, Clifford Cummings, senior, Jack Heise, senior, Cole Olson, sophomore).

White River: Dainton Neff, junior, discus, first team; Jordan Goethals, sophomore, high jump, first team.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Enumclaw: Senna Burt, freshman, high jump, first team; Natalie DeMarco, senior, javelin, first team; 4×400 relay, first team (Senna Burt, freshman, Avery Marecle, freshman, Natalie DeMarco, senior, Mali Radamacher, sophomore).

White River: Dameon Marlow, SPSL 2A Coach of the Year; Emma Tomlinson, senior, SPSL 2A Track Athlete of the Year; Charlee Sproed, sophomore, 400 meters, first team; Vivian Kingston, junior, 800 meters, first team, and 400 meters, second team; Emma Tomlinson, senior, 1,600 meters, first team, 3,200 meters, first team, and 800 meters, second team; Trista Turgeon, sophomore, 100-meter hurdles, first team, and 300-meter hurdles, second team; Maci Roach, junior, pole vault, first team; 4×400 relay, second team (Vivian Kingston, junior, Nativity Leddy, junior, Trista Turgeon, sophomore, Charlee Sproed, sophomore).