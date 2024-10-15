Sports Roundup | Oct. 7 – 11
Published 10:00 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
GIRLS SOCCER
Enumclaw 2, Decatur 0
October 12 at Enumclaw Expo Center
Enumclaw goals: Ruthie Landwehr (PK) 5’; Landwehr 9’.
Shutout: Megan Madill.
Enumclaw record: 8-1-2 league, 8-1-3 overall.
White River 4, Todd Beamer 0
October 9 at Federal Way Memorial Field
White River goals: Addy Sykes (free kick) 13’; McKenna Brown (Lily Robbin assist) 31’; Jordyn Daigle (Hazel Kato) 53’; Aislinn Howisey (Charlotte Weber) 75’.
White River record: 7-2-1 league, 7-2-2 overall.
Enumclaw 1, Kentlake 1
October 9 at Kentlake
Enumclaw goal: Sutton Kelsey 65’.
White River 1, Auburn Mountainview 1
October 8 at White River
Enumclaw 6, Federal Way 0
October 7 at Enumclaw Expo Center
Enumclaw goals: Clare Largent 7’; Senna Burt (Braidyn Brebner assist) 13’; Rylee DeVol (Lexi DeVol) 17’; Megan Madill 20’; Reese Darby 33’; own goal 71’.
Shutout: Kami Bullock
BOYS GOLF
Enumclaw 85, White River 66
October 8 at Enumclaw Golf Course
Enumclaw: Wyatt Webb 30 (23 points); Parker Cook 37 (16); Travis Leonard 37 (16); Taelon Van Dam 41 (12); Hendo Bort 45 (9); Dylan McMahan 47 (9).
White River: Kary Evans 39 (14 points); Wes Ebbert 42 (12); Zach Wisdom 43 (10); Jonah Wright 43 (10); Gavin Weber 44 (10); Vaughn Porter 46 (10).
Medalist: Webb (E).
GIRLS GOLF
White River 65, Enumclaw 43
October 10 at Enumclaw Golf Course
White River: Lexie Mahler 35; Kailey Jensen 48; Abigail Ringel 51; Abby Akins 58; Ella Johnson; Alex Dinger.
Medalist: Mahler (WR).
White River 104, Enumclaw 47
October 8 at Enumclaw Golf Course
White River: Lexie Mahler 33; Abby Akins 37; Kailey Jensen 42; Abigail Ringel 47; Ella Johnson 57; Alex Dinger.
Medalist: Mahler (WR).
VOLLEYBALL
Enumclaw 3, Decatur 0
25-13, 25-23, 25-13
October 9 at Enumclaw
Enumclaw: Ava Smith 9 kills; Tierny Ervin 4 kills, 2 aces; Jayden Coffee 6 kills; Audrey Firnkoess 5 kills.
Enumclaw record: 9-1 league and overall.
White River 3, Kent-Meridian 0
25-18, 25-10, 25-22
October 9 at White River
White River record: 10-0 league and overall.
White River 3, Auburn Mountainview 0
25-6, 25-10, 25-5
October 7 at Auburn Mountainview
Enumclaw 3, Kentlake 2
22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
October 7 at Kentlake
Enumclaw: Haley Dumontet 2 kills, 4 aces; Jayden Coffee 14 kills; Tierney Ervin 12 kills, 4 aces; Audrey Firnkoess 6 kills; Halle Martel 5 kills; Ava Smith 8 kills; Emma Holt 5 kills.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Enumclaw 108, Federal Way 54
White River 80, Federal Way 80
October 10 at Enumclaw Aquatic Center
EHS/WR first place: 200 medley relay (Addisyn Sawyer, Alexandra Levesh, Scarlet Connelly, Molly Michael); Jay Massey, 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Lillian Pederson, 200 individual medley; Audrie Roddy, 100 butterfly; Levesh, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; 200 freestyle relay (Levesh, Connelly, Roddy, Massey); Michael, 100 backstroke; 400 relay (Roddy, Louisa Stuenkel, Sawyer, Massey).
EHS/WR second place: Roddy, 200 freestyle; Stuenkel, 200 individual medley; Sawyer, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Michael, 100 butterfly; 200 freestyle relay (Michael, Ava Barth, Gracie Easter, Briella Marecle); Marecle, 100 breaststroke; 400 relay (Barth, Georgia Maxwell, Emma Mullen, Pearl Cotter).
EHS/WR third place: 200 medley relay (Pederson, Marecle, Barth, Stuenkel); Marecle, 50 freestyle; Stuenkel, 500 freestyle.
BOYS TENNIS
Enumclaw 5, Kentlake 0
October 10 at Kentlake
No. 1 singles: Eli Macy (E) def. Ryan Dambling (KL) 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Amos Hall (E) def. Cash Spears (KL) 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles: King Gisa/William Stuenkel (E) def. Sawyer Broom/Zach Gaber (KL) 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: Nick Harris/Noah Nuttle (E) def. Cooper Alfinay/Cooper Goronkin (KL) 6-0, 6-3. No. 3 doubles: David Ratsko/Tallon Warren (E) def. DJ Prescot/Luke Grenard (KL) 6-3, 6-1.
White River 4, Decatur 1
October 10 at Decatur
No. 1 singles: Vladimir Sharks (D) def. Ashton Chapin (WR) 6-3, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Chase Hoalst (WR) def. Justin Pon (D) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
No. 1 doubles: Colby Lange/Dylan Crossley (WR) def. Micah Lee/Porter Garrido (D) 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: Devin McRae/Caleb Swensrud (WR) def. Samuel Lee/Tanner Edwards 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 doubles: Alex Tessem/Marcus Marlow (WR) def. Jayden Marzan/Cody Edwards (D) 6-4, 6-1.
Enumclaw 4, Todd Beamer 1
October 9 at Enumclaw
No. 1 singles: Eli Macy (E) def. Kaleb Pak (TB) 6-3, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Carter Wiley (TB) def. Amos Hall (E) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles: King Gisa/William Stuenkel (E) def. Khoi Ton/Brian Jung (TB) 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles: Noah Nuttle/Nick Harris (E) def. Tilton Tong/Andrew Wilson (TB) 6-1, 6-1. No. 3 doubles: David Ratsko/Tallon Warren (E) def. Johnathan Kim/Eric Suh (TB) 6-1, 6-1.
Federal Way 3, White River 2
October 8 at White River
No. 1 singles: Kyle Chinn (FW) def. Ashton Chapin (WR) 6-1, 6-4. No. 2 singles: Chase Hoalst (WR) def. Justin Nguyen (FW) 7-5, 2-6, 10-4.
No. 1 doubles: Andrew Hyun/Thomas Holden (FW) def. Colby Lang/Dylan Crossley (WR) 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: Devin McRae/Caleb Swensrud (WR) def. Jaelen Ostrea/Archie Magno 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. No. 3 doubles: Tarin Huynh/Michael Ouk (FW) def. Alex Tessem/Marcus Marlow (WR) 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
White River 15, Decatur 47
October 9 at White River
White River (top seven, overall placing): Michael Marlow, first place, 17:23; Cannon Ross, second, 17:34; Oliver Schramm, third, 19:02; Andrew Marshall, fourth, 19:21; Anthony Riggs, fifth, 19:22; Eli Long, sixth, 19:25; Sawyer Holmes, 10th, 20:23.
Federal Way 23, Enumclaw 34
October 9 at Federal Way
Enumclaw (top seven, overall): Elliott Cheney, third place, 17:35; Ellis Behrens, fourth, 18:00; Jack Blair, seventh, 18:37; Spencer Ballard, eighth, 18:37; Melvin Johnson, 12th, 19:55; Owen Lindstrom, 13th, 20:22; Colin Flynn, 15th, 20:30.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
White River 17, Decatur 42
October 9 at White River
White River (top seven, overall placing): Paeton Poelman, first place, 20:17; Vivian Kingston, second, 20:24; Victoria Blakley, third, 20:29; Nativity Leddy, fifth, 22:03; Paityn Kaydus, sixth, 23:32; Naomi Carthum, seventh, 24:46; Taylor Simon, 12th, 25:41.
Enumclaw 21, Federal Way 36
October 9 at Federal Way
Enumclaw (top seven, overall): Lillian Haas, first place, 20:53; Avery Marecle, third, 22:51; Isabella Pohlman, fourth, 23:00; Stella Grant, sixth, 23:33; Brynne Stafford, seventh, 24:10; Emily Haas, ninth, 26:05; Julia Michael, 12th, 26:35.