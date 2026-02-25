Enumclaw man arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse materials | UPDATE

March 1 UPDATE:

An Enumclaw man was recently charged with dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree.

Kyle Phillip McDougall, 31, was arrested at his Wells Street address around 5 a.m. on Feb. 15 by the Auburn Police Department.

According to APD Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley, the arrest stemmed from “a month-long investigation”; court documents show that McDougall’s computer was flagged in May 2025 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and an investigation was opened last September.

Also involved in the arrest was Valley SWAT; the Enumclaw Police Department was not involved in the arrest.

McDougall was taken into custody without incident.

King County prosecutors requested a $150,000 bail, which the judge agreed to.

McDougall pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, which were officially filed on Feb. 27.

The Courier-Herald typically does not name suspects until charges are filed.

McDougall’s name does not appear in the King County online court document system or the county’s sex offender database.

***

Feb. 27 UPDATE: A “high risk suspect” arrested in Enumclaw on Feb. 25 had his first appearance in court yesterday.

King County prosecutors requested a $150,000 bail, which the judge agreed to.

His second court appearance was today.

According to police documents, law enforcement was first alerted to the suspect in May 2025 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

An investigation began in September 2025.

***

Feb. 25: The Auburn Police Department arrested a “high risk suspect” in Enumclaw earlier today.

According to APD Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley, the suspect was arrested around 5 a.m. on Wells Street this morning on suspicion of dealing in images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Crossley said the arrest stemmed from “a month-long investigation.”

Also involved in the arrest was Valley SWAT; the Enumclaw Police Department was not involved in the arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Courier-Herald typically does not name suspects until charges have been filed.