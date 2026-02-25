Glacier Middle School student serves as page for Sen. Phil Fortunato

Mae Jared and Sen. Phil Fortunato. Jared was responsible for myriad tasks, like distributing materials throughout the capitol campus, assisting offices, delivering messages, working on the chamber floor, and carrying the flags at the opening of each day’s legislative session. Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the office of Sen. Phil Fortunato.

Mae Jared, an eighth grader at Glacier Middle School in Buckley, recently spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate in Olympia.

Jared was one of 19 students who served as Senate pages for the fifth week of the 2026 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, who represents the 31st Legislative District, which includes part of Pierce and King counties.

“We were fortunate to have Mae serving as a page this week,” said Fortunato. “The program is a great opportunity for students to see how state government works up close while playing an active role. I hope she found her time in Olympia both educational and rewarding.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a legislative mock session.

“Being on the Senate floor and passing notes around was a lot of fun,” said Jared. “This program is a good way to learn the baseline for civics, and I think this experience will help with my future endeavors.”

Jared, who is the daughter of Willard and Amanda Jared of Buckley, is 14 years old and enjoys reading and fencing. Fortunato himself recommended the page program to Jared, as they regularly attend the same church. She would like to study at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana for her bachelor’s degree, then attend Stanford University or Harvard University for graduate school to become a licensed pediatrician.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit:

https://leg.wa.gov/learn-and- participate/civic-education- programs/page-program/ .

Page applications for the 2027 legislative session open Nov. 1, 2026.