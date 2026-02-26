Plateau Outreach Ministries receives grant from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Cheyenne Loveland, a volunteer with Plateau Outreach Ministries, labels clothes with prices before they go onto the main floor. Photo by Ray Miller-Still

Yvonne Huerta checking out her purchases before being run up. Photo by Ray Miller-Still

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health recently gave a grant to Enumclaw’s Plateau Outreach Ministry, one of 29 Puget Sound organizations that received a total of $1.8 million.

The health system, which runs St. Elizabeth Hospital in town, granted POM $40,000 through its Community Health Improvement Grants program.

“Our Community Health Improvement Grants are one of the ways we demonstrate Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s deep commitment to building healthy communities,” Julie Manas, President of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and CommonSpirit Health’s Northwest Region, said in a press release. “This investment reflects our mission to improve health and advance social justice, directly strengthening local organizations that are doing incredible work to support families and communities in our own backyard.”

The Community Health Improvement Grants program is three years, and POM has been a constant recipient of funds. With a $25,000 grant in 2024 and a $30,000 grant the following year, the health system has granted the local nonprofit a total of $95,000.

“This year’s grant is especially meaningful because it supports a broad range of services that directly impact the health and stability of local families,” POM Director of Community Engagement Angie Adams said in an email. “Funding will assist with rental and utility support ($24,000), food access ($5,000), More Pennies From Heaven Clothing and Household vouchers ($1,000), and $10,000 in youth sports and arts scholarships for low-income families.

We are deeply grateful to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health for recognizing that whole-person health begins with stability, dignity, and opportunity,” Adams continued. “When a family can stay housed, keep their lights on, put food on the table, and ensure their child can participate in sports or the arts, we are strengthening both physical and mental well-being. Their continued investment in our community allows us to serve families in a way that is comprehensive and compassionate.”