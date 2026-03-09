Crystal Mountain purchases inn for employee housing

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from Crystal Mountain Ski Resort.

As of Feb. 20, 2026, Crystal Mountain Ski Resort has officially acquired the Rodeway Inn in Enumclaw, WA, an exciting step that advances the resort’s commitment to expanding workforce housing, supporting its seasonal workforce and deepening its partnership with the surrounding community.

“Great guest experiences are built from great employee experiences,” said John Jachim, VP of Human Resources for Crystal Mountain. “Crystal Mountain has been exploring solutions that more closely connect our team with Enumclaw and foster a stronger community for everyone. We are thrilled with the location and possibilities of this property.”

Crystal Mountain has renamed the property “The Northway Notch,” after a storied place of adventure at Crystal Mountain between Northway and Morning Glory Peaks and will convert it to seasonal workforce housing for up to 80 employees beginning next winter. Crystal Mountain also plans to extend transportation services to support employees living at this location.

At this time, the resort does not plan to continue operating the property for nightly lodging. The motel site at Roosevelt Ave. E. and 284th Ave. SE was operating as a Rodeway Inn franchise prior to the transaction. The property’s former owner discontinued its franchise hotel services and guest lodging as of Feb. 18, 2026. Guests seeking nightly accommodations are encouraged to pursue alternative lodging in the local community.

ABOUT CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT

Founded by local skiers in 1962 outside of Enumclaw Washington, Crystal Mountain is Washington State’s largest ski resort with 2,600 acres of terrain to explore.

Located on the northeast corner of Mt. Rainier National Park, Crystal offers a wide variety of groomed and off-piste runs, with expansive views of the Cascade Range.

It is out of this world yet easy to reach from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Home to Washington’s highest elevation scenic gondola and highest-elevation restaurant, The Summit House, Crystal Mountain offers year-round outdoor activities that appeal to lifelong adventurers, weekend warriors and beginner mountaineers alike.

For more information please visit crystalmountainresort.com.