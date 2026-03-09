ESD aims to hire new superintendent by mid-May
Published 12:50 pm Monday, March 9, 2026
The Enumclaw School District has set a timeline for new superintendent interviews.
Since former Superintendent Dr. Shaun Carey resigned last January, the district’s Board of Directors has been steadily looking for a replacement.
The board hired Northwest Leadership Associates during the Feb. 23 meeting to conduct the superintendent search, and the firm came back to the May 2 work study meeting to set a timeline.
According to meeting minutes, Northwest Leadership Associates aims to conduct preliminary interviews on April 29 and 30.
Finalist interviews are scheduled to be held on May 12 – 14 at the school district.