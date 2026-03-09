Indivisible Enumclaw plans for March 28 “No Kings” protest

About 150 Plateau and local area residents gathered at the corner of Griffin and Porter on Jan. 9 for an impromptu protest against the killing of Reneé Good, who was shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 7.

Indivisible Enumclaw is preparing for its third “No Kings” protest later this month.

The grassroots organization has participated in numerous protests since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term began in 2025; hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Porter Street and Griffin Avenue, with crowds often spilling down toward Cole Street, during the October 17 and June 14, 2025 gatherings as millions gathered across the country for what was deemed the largest single-day protest in the country’s history.

There are myriad reasons why Plateau and South King County residents have protested the Trump administration for the last year. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and its immigrant deportation policies have more recently been a specific target of ire, especially after the shootings of Reneé Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Other causes have included the rollback of LGBTQ protections, the president’s alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffry Epstein, the consolidation of power within the executive branch of government, and will likely include the U.S.’s recent attack on Iran in the future.

The Indivisible Enumclaw protests have largely been peaceful, in contrast to the Feb. 13 Enumclaw High School ICE protest that was often confrontational between students and pro-administration passersby and ended in a student allegedly assaulting a “gonzo journalist” who was agitating the group with an emergency whistle; two students were arrested, though charges have not yet been filed against them or other juveniles involved in the incident.

That’s not to say there haven’t been some incidents of tension: it’s not uncommon for trucks or other large cars to “role coal” past protesters, and there have been heated moments between demonstrators and pro-Trump counter-demonstrators, who have appearances at the previous “No Kings” events.

Indivisible Enumclaw is describing the upcoming event as “the most fun and successful protest yet.”

“We will have music and a great sense of community as we peacefully protest against everything this current administration stands for,” the group’s newsletter reads. “Bring your family, friends, loudest voices, and best protest sign as we stand up to oppression.”

Before the protest, Indivisible Enumclaw is hosting a sign-making event on March 20 at Hope Lutheran Church, from 50:30 to 7 p.m.

There is also a monthly membership meeting on March 22 a the Enumclaw Library, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The March 28 protest starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of Griffin and Porter, and ends at 1 p.m.

Protesters will then travel to Bonney Lake, at the corner of the Costco intersection, from 2 to 4 p.m. to continue the protest.

Indivisible Enumclaw said participating in a “No Kings” protest “is a commitment to nonviolent action and no civil disobedience.”

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values, and to act lawfully at these events,” the newsletter reads. “Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”